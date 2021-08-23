Drip Capital appoints Anil Gopinath as Head of Technology to lead product innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Drip Capital, Inc., a global trade finance company offering digital financing solutions to small and medium businesses, has announced that Anil Gopinath has joined the leadership team as its new Head of Technology.

An industry veteran of over 20 years, Anil has previously worked at early-stage companies as part of the founding team, as well as mid-sized startups and large companies like Yahoo and AWS. His technical expertise and leadership will help shape and guide Drip Capital's next growth phase while also building a team of highly skilled technology experts to continue the transition of Drip Capital into a fully digital trade finance company.

Pushkar Mukewar, CEO and Co-founder of Drip Capital, commented, "Anil brings a wealth of technical knowledge along with him and with his extensive technical leadership skills, I'm sure he is going to be an invaluable asset in helping us deliver against our ambitious growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team, and I look forward to working with him as he takes charge of our technology function to create the next generation of our digital trade finance products."

In his most recent role, Anil was responsible for the AWS IoT Device Gateway Service which has the capacity to connect billions of devices worldwide and send trillions of messages to other AWS services.



On joining Drip Capital, Anil commented, "In the world that we live in today, large corporations have evolved to significantly influence our choices and exert an unfortunate dominance over smaller competitors. So, enabling an environment in which SMEs flourish worldwide is critical to the health of the market economy. Towards achieving this goal, Drip Capital develops a product that provides time-critical capital and innovative finance solutions to small businesses worldwide. I'm excited to join Drip Capital, as the company begins to develop the next generation of its digital products that provides new financial models for our customers, scale out to new regions, increase operational efficiency and manage risk at a global scale."

As of June 2021, Drip Capital has financed more than US$ 1.5 Bn of global trade. It works with over 2000+ SMBs across India, the US, Mexico, and the UAE, catering to 700 buyers in 60+ countries. Backed by top venture firms such as Accel, Sequoia, Wing VC, and Y Combinator, Drip Capital was recently certified as a Great Place to Work, and it was also honored as a CB Insights Top 250 Global Fintech Companies in 2020.

Drip Capital is a global financial technology company working to bridge the US$ 3 trillion trade finance gap - one invoice at a time. The financing solutions are collateral-free and are offered through a completely digital process, underpinned by Drip's robust risk assessment platform, which uses advanced statistical models and predictive algorithms based on an extensive set of international trade data. As of June 2021, Drip Capital has originated more than US$ 1.5 billion in post-shipment financing trade receivables through its platform, providing critical working capital to more than 2,000 small and medium-sized businesses in more than 65 countries.

Read more about the company here - www.dripcapital.com.

