Drishti IAS Coaching announces launch of new 'GS Foundation Online Course' for IAS aspirants

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/TPT): Recently, Drishti IAS Coaching, one of India's renowned and premier UPSC coaching institute & online study webportal, has officially announced the move to introduce a new 'GS Foundation Online Course' for IAS aspirants all across India.

The batches for the new courses that will be officially launched will start from today (22nd July, 2022) with the very first class scheduled to commence from 11:30 am.

The coaching institute has already opened the admission of the batches for the GS Foundation Online Course and students can take admission by visiting their official portal and can also avail information related to the courses through their website and by contacting them on their official numbers.

The course will have a timeframe of 15-18 months under which students will be given complete learning of the courses to crack UPSC, which is perhaps one of India's toughest exams. Students across all over India can join the online courses that will be streamlined live over mobile-based Drishti Application straight away from the National Capital.

Under the capable leadership of Dr Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS Coaching Centre, the team at the brand's Delhi office will oversee the course and tutor students. The GS Foundation Online Course will approximately have a total time of 1200 hours with 500+ classes. Additionally, the students who enrol themselves would be getting the privilege to view the classes as much time they want till the 3 years from the commencement of the classes.



Apart from this, students under the GS Foundation Online Course would get several perks which includes printed notes, current affairs classes, prelims test series, monthly magazine, personal tutoring. For preparing the students till the core, 24 review tests would be conducted alongside providing them with prelims practise series. The course is available for students for just INR 1,00,000, providing affordable and top-notch UPSC coaching to the bright minds of India.

Talking about the idea behind launching the new GS Foundation Online Course, Dr Vikas Divyakirti, the founder of Drishti IAS Coaching, stated, "UPSC Coaching is one of the most demanding courses that lakhs of students opt for. It is something which needs guidance, proper mentorship and counselling for students to crack this. We, through our newly-launched GS Foundation Online Course, aims to make UPSC Coaching both accessible and affordable to numerous students across India who aim to make a career for themselves. Through the course, students from every nook and corner of the country can avail top-notch education from our team of experienced teaching faculty."

Incepted in 1999, the coaching institution 'Drishti IAS' has carved a niche for themselves in the realm of UPSC coaching and have emerged as one of the most trustable coaching institutes in the hearts and minds of bright young minds. Apart from providing online learning, the coaching institute has been embodied with a well-structured and intensive classroom program. With their top-quality reading material, and first-of-its-kind teaching methods, Drishti IAS is no doubt taking an initiative to fill a void in the UPSC coaching community. From providing online classes, test series, pendrive courses, to hindi courses, Drishti IAS is covering it all and this is the reason why they have a very high success rate.

