Drunken Monkey closes the financial year with 100 plus outlets in 50 plus cities - clocks a turnover of 60 crores in 2020-21

Drunken Monkey, one of the fast-growing smoothie chains of India, which delivers the best blended natural-fruit smoothies, smoothie bowls, and juices in over 200 special combinations, has concluded the financial year with 100 plus outlets in over 50 cities.

Founded by Samrat Reddy, it runs on a franchisee model of operation throughout the country and has clocked a turnover of Rs 60 crores in 2020-2021.

The brand plans to expand to the length and breadth of the country with a major focus in North India. Having spread their mantra of staying "Naturally High" across the country, Drunken Monkey is now concentrating on expanding not only in India but to also cover overseas.

"Beverages always had the upper hand in the food industry and during the pandemic the consumers have started to rethink their choices in terms of it and move towards healthier options. We are completely healthy not only in beverages categories but mostly in the entire F&B because our smoothies and smoothie bowls are completely natural without any adulterations," said Samrat Reddy, Founder and Managing Director at Drunken Monkey.



Drunken Monkey has grown from strength to strength, expanding the business to achieve its goal to make Drunken Monkey synonymous with smoothies and smoothies synonymous with Drunken Monkey, thus bringing about a "Smoothie Revolution". Effective utilization of the "first-mover advantage" ensued the brand to be a pioneer in the natural smoothie segment.

During the pandemic, Drunken Monkey has also launched Flying Monkey Foundation. It is a foundation that inspires people to embrace life by feeling beautiful, young, and full of energy. Samrat Reddy who is a fitness and sports enthusiast believes indulging in SPORTS is a simple, and fundamental way of reconnecting with the authentic inner self by naturally engaging the body and mind in unison.

Flying Monkey calls it living Naturally High as there is no greater thrill than being high on life itself! Through engagement in sports, Flying Monkey Foundation aspires to build happier and healthier communities leading to more complete and content human-beings.

Drunken Monkey is present across India in cities like Delhi, Noida, Ludhiana, Chattisgarh, Jaipur, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vizag, Vijayawada, Pondicherry, Guwahati, Jabalpur, Nellore, Madurai, Trichy, Rajahmundry, Vellore, Tirupati, Coimbatore, Guntur, Nizamabad, Warangal, Palakad, Kakinada, Indore.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.


