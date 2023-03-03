DS Group partners with Laderach to bring the Swiss luxury chocolate brand to India

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI/Mediawire): Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), a multi-business corporation and a leading FMCG Conglomerate today announced its partnership with luxury Swiss chocolate brand Laderach for its maiden launch in India. A strategic move to augment DS Group's presence in the confectionary segment, this partnership will also mark its entry into the chocolate segment, which is the largest in the confectionary space. The Group is already an established player in confectionery with brands like Pulse, Chingles, Rajnigandha Silver Pearls, and Maze under its aegis. The Group also has luxury retail experience nurturing brands like Le Marche, L'Opera, Uncafe, and Les Petits. It has been managing internationally acclaimed brands such as Brioni, Tom Ford, Berluti, Brunello Cucinelli etc.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group said, "We are delighted to partner with Laderach. Like DS Group, which is passionate about its heritage and understanding of Flavours and Consumer preference, Laderach is an authentic Swiss family heritage spanning decades in pursuit of their passion and commitment to luxury chocolate. With our collective commitment to quality and innovation, we are ready to delight Indian consumers with handcrafted mini masterpieces of Laderach chocolates artfully designed by Swiss chocolatiers."



Mr Johannes Laderach, CEO, Laderach (Schweiz) AG, commented, "We are very pleased to finally be able to present our freshly made chocolate on the Indian market. With Laderach and the DS Group, two partners with high standards are now working towards a common goal."

Founded in 1962, Laderach is known for its recipes that blend classic notes with modern aspirations. A truly indulgent experience in gourmet chocolates, Laderach are delicately fashioned artisanal chocolates that are an amalgamation of passion and craftsmanship of chocolatiers par finesse. A paragon of flavour, each chocolate is made with the freshest of ingredients selected carefully and produced exclusively in Switzerland to guarantee premium quality.



According to a study by the IMARC Group, the Indian chocolate market reached a value of US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027.

Laderach is available online for order at https://www.laderach.in/. The brand will soon be opening exclusive boutiques across the country for its delectable range of chocolates.

