DSM India's Project Streedhan wins The Campaign of the Year at ET Brand Equity Awards

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): DSM India's anemia awareness campaign, Project Streedhan, was launched in 2019 during the festival of Dhanteras exhorting women to "invest in iron" and not just gold.

The campaign focuses on improving nutritional habits and eating healthy iron-rich foods to reduce the prevalence of iron deficiency anemia. The video garnered over 22 million views across social media and YouTube through the official 'Project Streedhan' page.

Project Streedhan has been recognized as the "The Campaign of the Year" and "Best CSR Campaign" at the Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020.

Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020

Project Streedhan wins:

Gold - The Campaign of the Year

Gold - Best CSR Campaign

Silver - Best Use of Video

Silver - Best Consumer Insight Campaign



Silver - Best Use of Experiential events

Silver - Best Campaign in Health and Wellness Sector

"We are absolutely delighted that Project Streedhan has won The Campaign of the Year Gold award at the Brand Equity Shark Awards 2020. This is a wonderful recognition of DSM's purpose and commitment to join the fight against anemia, and help break the inter-generational cycle of malnutrition to create brighter lives for all. The current edition of this campaign, Sehat Ki Tijori, continues to urge women to invest in their health and immunity through proper nutrition," said B Rajagopal, President of DSM India.

FCB Ulka Advertising, one of India's most awarded creative agencies, conceptualized and developed the campaign so as to appeal to urban Indian women - a powerful and attractive film on YouTube, amplified via Facebook and Instagram, a catchy hashtag #investiniron, and supported by key influencers and on-the-ground activations.

Over 50 leading jewelers across the country also signed up to support the campaign and had pledged to spread the message among their key customers, who happen to be almost exclusively women.

Project Streedhan's second film, Sehat Ki Tijori, launched during Nutrition Month (September 2020), has resonated deeply with target audiences, and has already garnered over 10 million views. Sehat Ki Tijori focuses on the link between immunity and nutrition.

DSM - Bright Science. Brighter Living.™

Royal DSM is a global purpose-led, science-based company in Nutrition, Health and Sustainable Living. DSM's purpose is to create brighter lives for all. Through its products and solutions, DSM addresses some of the world's biggest challenges while simultaneously creating economic, environmental and societal value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, shareholders and society at large.

DSM delivers innovative solutions for human nutrition, animal nutrition, personal care and aroma, medical devices, green products and applications as well as new mobility and connectivity. With approximately 23,000 employees, DSM and its associated companies register annual net sales of about EUR10 billion. Founded in 1902, the Company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

