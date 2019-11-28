DUM Square from Hubli, Karnataka bags India's Most Prominent Food and Hospitality Award

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): DUM Square, a quick-service style restaurant in Hubli, Karnataka is popularly known for its flavourful DUM biryanis received "Leading Self-Service Style Indian Restaurant" award for the year 2019 from Sanjeev Kapoor.



Instituted by the Merit Awards and Market Research Private Limited (MAMR), Delhi, under the category "India's Most Prominent Food and Hospitality Awards 2019".



The award was presented to the founder and proprietor of DUM Square, Vikas Solanki by celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor at an award presentation ceremony held in New Delhi recently.



MAMR recognised 50 achievers from Food and Hospitality industry in India who have made a difference in society. The winners were selected by a virtue of various quantitative, qualitative and statistical analyses.



"I was astonished when I heard about the award. DUM Square primarily focuses on bringing in a positive change in society through unadulterated food. A recognition of this kind not just acknowledges our work but also motivates us to do better," said Vikas Solanki.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)




