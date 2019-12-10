dunnhumby India launches flexible work plan that works for you

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Dec 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, has rolled out a new pioneering flexible work plan well ahead in the industry.

As per this plan, dunnhumby India will offer a range of benefits such as flexi-shifts, flexi-place and flexi-part-time arrangement including enhanced paternity leave.

The new plan from dunnhumby covers a variety of benefits that can cater to different situations and needs of an employee.

* Flex place working or blended workday - on the same day one can work part hours in the office and part hours as work from home or any convenient remote location.

* Flex shift working or shift timing - working outside the defined schedule to accommodate other responsibilities

* Flex part-time working - opportunity to vary the number of total hours or total workdays. For instance, one can work limited hours in a day or limited days in a week

* Paternity Leave - four weeks of paternity leave well ahead of industry norms of five to ten days

A recent Deloitte research report reveals that flexible work arrangements are among the top three items on the younger employees' wish lists, both for millennials and gen Z, when choosing a company.

The survey also showed highly flexible working arrangements enhance the degree of employee loyalty. Not only do millennials appreciate not being tied to strict hours or locations, but they also value the trust their employers demonstrate in granting that flexibility.

"This is a significant step forward as a business to acknowledge and encourage our diverse and vibrant workforce that has unique needs and is going through different life stages. Our people need agility and trust, and this new exciting plan gives that and more," said Neha Gupta, Head HR, dunnhumby India.

With a growing workforce touching close to 600, based in Gurugram, dunnhumby India plans to grow by 20 per cent in the next couple of years.

The company has recognised the increasing need to create an agile workforce with a culture based on output, where objectives and goals are being met and exceeded, and not on when and where you work.

"We want to achieve a culture where performance is assessed on output and not on the number of hours spent in the office. Sitting in the office does not directly translate into productivity," said Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India adds.

"Someone might be just staring at the computer doing nothing which is cost to the business. The aim is to make life easier and simpler for our people and improve each and everyone's happiness quotient," Madhusudanan added.




