dunnhumby launches Coding Challenge exclusively for women

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): dunnhumby India, a world leader in customer data science, has announced the launch of a Coding Challenge, exclusively for women, which gives winners the chance to work at dunnhumby.

The challenge will be run in partnership with TechGig, India's largest tech community.

dunnhumby, one of the fastest growing customer data science companies in India, has a workforce touching close to 700 working from all over the country. During lockdown, the company has expanded their team with over 150 professionals through virtual hiring and onboarding. dunnhumby India plans to grow with similar momentum in the coming years.

"After two successful runs of Code Combat - dunnhumby's prize challenge, this coding challenge presents potential employees an exciting opportunity to show us their talent in action as we target to hire over 100 engineers this year. dunnhumby believes diversity of thought is a competitive edge and the fantastic success of female participants in the previous edition of Code Combat only goes to show the tremendous female talent we have in our country. We all need to work much harder to enable greater diversity in the workplace. One of the ways to move the needle is to change the balance of hiring significantly, and we are hoping to do just that with this challenge," said Manoj Madhusudanan, Head of dunnhumby India.

The challenge calls for the best female coders, programmers and tech enthusiasts from all over India and challenges them to creatively resolve a complex problem in a time based-controlled environment whilst seeing how they perform under pressure.



There are three challenges which match skill sets sought for three different roles that dunnhumby is hiring for:

Data Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Web Developer

The participants will be judged on their technical skills, business understanding, innovative approach, scalability and the effectiveness of the solution.

The challenges are now live and you can register here.

