dunnhumby names Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] June 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data Science, announced today the appointment of Manoj Madhusudanan as Head of India.

Manoj will focus on ensuring that dunnhumby India operates successfully as a key strategic location for dunnhumby and its clients. He will report to David Jack, Chief Technology & Product Officer.

"We are all extremely pleased to announce that Manoj Madhusudanan is now heading our team in India," said David.

"I am excited by the prospect of having an experienced leader entirely focused on establishing our India office as unequivocally one of the key engines of our business - delivering ever-improving science, product engineering, technical and commercial operations and raising the profile of our great teams within the global Business and Technology community. Manoj's experience and leadership will shape the strategy for our India office and accelerate our plans for global growth", he added.

Manoj has most recently been the CEO of start-up Ziligence, an AI driven B2B sales prospecting platform he co-founded in 2017. Ziligence was selected by Analytics Insight Magazine as one of the 10 most promising artificial intelligence companies.

Prior to this, Manoj spent three years in London as the Managing Director for InsightBee by Evalueserve, a Cloud-based business research platform that successfully merges skills from research team members located around the globe - which he led from concept to commercial reality.

Manoj has also served as the Global Head of Operations for Evalueserve's corporate and professional services business unit, responsible for global operations across five continents, overseeing a 700-person research team. Prior to Evalueserve, Manoj was a management consultant with Accenture.

"I am thrilled to begin my new role as Head of India," said Manoj.

"dunnhumby is an exciting company that is changing the game in Customer Data Science, and it's an honour to have the opportunity to work with such a brilliant team that has great passion to excel", he concluded.

