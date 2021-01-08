Durfi launches India's first hemp seed oil-infused cotton candy memory foam mattresses

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): In yet another move that speaks volumes about the innovative strategy of the brand, online sleep solutions brand, Durfi, has announced the launch of hemp seed oil-infused cotton candy memory foam mattresses.

The online sleep solutions brand expects to sell over 40,000 mattresses and achieve revenues of 500 million by 2022

Using the latest technology, the Bengaluru headquartered firm has infusing hemp seed oil, well-known for its healing properties against anxiety, insomnia, depression, acne, blood pressure, etc., into its flagship product cotton candy memory foam mattress to make the relaxation process way more wholesome for the users.

This is the first time in India any company in this segment has launched a product that aims to provide users not only the utmost comfortable sleeping experience but also benefits of natural healing during the course of the relaxation by infusing hemp seed oil, which also acts as a protection against premature ageing because of the presence of antioxidant constituents.

Designed specifically for athletes and senior citizens, the Durfi hemp seed oil mattress, which are fully customizable to meet an individual's preferences and shipped directly to them, are also ideal for anyone looking for intense relaxation after a hard day's work.



Aimed at providing a bespoke sleep experience to users, the Durfi hemp seed oil-infused cotton candy memory foam mattresses are available on www.durfi.com, for a starting at Rs 8680/- onwards. The product, that comes with a 10-year warranty, involves no shipping charge.

"At a time when stress-related issues in a fast-paced life are becoming a key concern for all of us, adversely impacting our health and well-being, Durfi has come up with a unique solution, though the launch of its hemp seed oil-infused cotton candy memory foam mattress. Our latest offering is another landmark in the brand's pursuance of our mission to offer the highest quality sleep solutions to every individual," said Balasubramanyam SV, General Manager, Durfi Retail Pvt. Ltd., while commenting on the launch.

A result of extensive research and development that are aimed at providing global standard of quality, Durfi mattresses are made at the company's four world-class manufacturing units located at Coimbatore, Haridwar, Baroda and Meerut.

The company, which has sold over 20,000 mattresses since its inception in 2018, is a market leader in the segment, sells customized and highly durable sleeping products in the country, made of breathable fabric, using body temperature regulation and air flow technology.

Incorporated in 2018, Durfi is an innovative online sleep solutions brand dealing in mattresses and pillows. It soon plans to expand its product portfolio to include dual comfort Dr Pillow, mattress protectors, firm and soft mattress toppers and other sleep-related products. Made in India at its four world-class manufacturing units located in Coimbatore, Haridwar, Baroda and Meerut, Durfi mattresses are fully customizable and shipped directly to customers thereby making it affordable.

The mattresses are a result of extensive R&D and incorporates superior features like irritation-free and breathable fabric, dust mite and insect free, no sagging, quicker response to body temperature dispersal and regulation, air flow technology, no heavy metal usage, reduction of pressure points and high durability. The company has witnessed great traction since its inception and has sold 20000 mattresses till date with revenues of Rs 30 crores. It currently serves 7000 pin codes and aims to sell over 20,000 mattresses and achieve revenues of over Rs 50 crores by 2022.

