India is rapidly marching towards becoming a digitally empowered society
India is rapidly marching towards becoming a digitally empowered society

E-commerce platforms hope to double sales in festive season

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 10:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI): As the festive season kicks in amid economic slowdown, e-commerce marketplaces have geared up with a focus on tier 2 and 3 cities to double their sales compared to last year.
"The e-commerce market is booming in India, especially as more people continue to join the digital bandwagon from tier 2 and tier 3 cities," said Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiprocket -- a logistics platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs).
"It is unlocking a new digital market wherein buyers and sellers can easily transact with each other with touch-of-a-button experience."
Already, Shiprocket has witnessed 75 per cent increase in its monthly order volume during the last festive season. "This year, our Festive Season Trends study reveals that there will be a 2x growth during the upcoming festive season. This is a very positive development and we look forward to it," said Goel.
The report says online direct-to-consumers (D2C) SMBs are expecting a promising 100 per cent growth as compared to last year's festive sales. This is because customers are now getting more comfortable buying products online outside of marketplaces.
Marketplace sellers will grow by 30 to 50 per cent on an average with the expectations of over 100 per cent growth in categories like beauty, health and apparel, according to the report conducted with a sample size of 1,900 sellers across the country.
While health and beauty products have emerged as fast-moving products in tier 1 cities so far, home and kitchen products have picked up considerable traction in tier 2 and 3 cities.
During the study, sellers highlighted that timely delivery of shipments and visibility of their products on large marketplaces are their two biggest concerns this festive season. Besides, after the general market trend and stringent regulatory policies, consumer discounting during this festive season will be relatively lower.
This will to a great extent affect the moving volumes via e-commerce platforms and force people to look for other market alternatives.
Shiprocket optimises existing logistics infrastructure using data and artificial intelligence to offer seamless shipping solutions for every online seller. The platform has partnered with over 15 logistics providers enabling sellers to ship products across 26,000 pin codes in India and to over 220 countries globally.
Meanwhile, Flipkart has added over 50,000 direct jobs across its supply chain, logistics arm and customer support. In addition, it expects to have increased the indirect jobs through the seller network by 30 per cent as compared to last year, taking it to 6.5 lakh.
India's largest e-commerce marketplace has also onboarded nearly 27,000 kiranas across 700 cities to its pan-India supply chain, helping it reach out to millions of new consumers during the upcoming festivities.
According to global consulting major PwC, the Indian e-commerce market will exceed 100 billion dollars by 2022 from 35 billion dollars in 2017 due to healthy growth in the organised retail sector, a fast-growing economy and robust demographics.
(ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:32 IST

5.52 cr ITRs out of 5.87 cr checked for AY 2018-19 were in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): As many as 5.52 crore income tax returns (ITRs) out of 5.87 cr checked by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for the assessment year (AY) of 2018-19 (Financial Year 2017-18) against the consistency rule were in the individual category, said the CBDT in a statemen

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:36 IST

Industrial production slips by 1.1 pc in August

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Industrial output contracted by minus 1.1 per cent in August month-on-month due to poor performance by manufacturing, power generation and mining sectors, data released by the government on Friday showed.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Preethi Kitchen appliances introduces next-gen mixer-grinder

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): This Diwali, Preethi Kitchen Appliances is determined to make the festive season even more joyous with an industry-disrupting launch and a bouquet of consumer offers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:16 IST

NWAC hosts 48th COBSE conference on 'de-stressing examination'

New Delhi [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Northwest Accreditation Commission, USA (NWCA) hosted a conference organized by Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE) in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 18:02 IST

Renault ousts CEO Thierry Bollore abruptly, Clotilde Delbos takes over

Paris [France], Oct 11 (ANI): French automaker Renault said Friday that it had sacked its Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore, less than one year after he took up the position following the arrest of previous boss Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:48 IST

MUMBAIWOOD 2019 to showcase skills in carpentry, materials and machinery

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): The forthcoming edition of MUMBAIWOOD promises to outrank its own success and high benchmark with a grander event, both in terms of its size as well as the visitor turnout from across the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:45 IST

Dr B S Avasthi awarded as the Best Paediatrician

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Recognizing excellence in Healthcare since 2012, MedScape India National Awards 2019 conferred Dr B S Avasthi, Founder and Director, Department of Paediatrics, Surya Hospitals as the 'Best Paediatrician' for his outstanding contribution in the field

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:43 IST

CyberEye to organize Asia's largest conference in LoRaWAN - The...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Things Conference India 2019 is being organized to build a bigger, better and stronger LoRaWAN technology ecosystem in India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:42 IST

Merck Foundation partners with Gambian government to build...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany together with the First Lady of The Gambia, Madam Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, released an empowering song to break the stigma around infertility in Africa and rest of the world as par

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:23 IST

Infosys Q2 net dips 2 pc year-on-year to Rs 4,019 cr

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): IT services major Infosys said on Friday its consolidated net profit dropped by 2.2 per cent to Rs 4,019 crore for the July to September quarter amid the domestic and global slowdown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:38 IST

Sensex closes 247 points higher after volatile trade, metal stocks gain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices witnessed wild gyrations on Friday but closed in the positive zone as bullish market mood prevailed in global markets after the first day of trade talks between top US and Chinese negotiators.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:23 IST

Air passenger growth improves but trend remains moderate: IATA

Geneva [Switzerland], Oct 11 (ANI): The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced global passenger traffic data for August showing that demand measured in total revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs) climbed 3.8 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Read More
iocl