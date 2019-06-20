The note said Subramanian cherry-picked a few indicators
The note said Subramanian cherry-picked a few indicators

EAC-PM releases detailed analysis on robustness of India's GDP estimation methodology

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:50 IST

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) said on Wednesday that India's GDP estimation methodology is at par with its global standing as a responsible, transparent and well-managed economy.
A detailed note titled 'GDP estimation in India: Perspectives and Facts' rubbished former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian's claims that India's average annual growth between 2011-12 and 2016-17 may have been over-estimated by about 2.5 percentage points -- meaning that India actually grew at 4.5 per cent and not 7 per cent, between 2011-12 and 2016-17.
The note said Subramanian cherry-picked a few indicators and performed a rather unconvincing regression analysis to prove his hypothesis that India's GDP was over-estimated post-2011-12.
For instance, Subramanian's paper selectively ignores tax data based on the argument that the period post-2011-12 witnessed major changes in direct and indirect taxes.
The note said Subramanian's analysis ended on March 31, 2017, while the only major tax change (Goods and Services Tax) was introduced on July 1, 2017.
In totality, the note highlights eight clear points with supportive facts and arguments that debunk Subramanian's paper in entirety. The new methodology that uses 2011-12 as the base year includes two major improvements: incorporation of MCA21 database and incorporation of Recommendations of System of National Accounts (SNA) 2008.
"This change was in line with other countries that have changed their methodologies in line with SNA 2008 and revised their respective GDP figures." On average, the real GDP estimates saw an increase of 0.7 per cent among OECD countries.
The note prepared with major contributions from leading economists Bibek Debroy, Rathin Roy, Surjit Bhalla, Charan Singh, and Arvind Virmani "reject Subramanian's methodology, arguments, and conclusions on the basis of academic merit and grasp of Indian realities," according to an official statement.
The note concluded with the point that India's GDP estimation methodology is by no means a perfect exercise and the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation is working on multiple aspects to improve the accuracy of economic data.
"However, the direction and pace of improvement is commendable and as of today India's GDP estimation methodology is at par with its global standing as a responsible, transparent and well-managed economy," said the statement.
"If anything, the weakness of Subramaniam's attempt to suggest that the growth numbers are over-estimated confirms that the estimation process is robust to spurious criticism," said the statement.
"Going forward, Indian National Income Accounting is bound to change for good and an important step in accomplishing that will involve criticism from experts and academics. But the country's interests are not served by imparting sensationalism through the negativity that questions the credibility of the system," added the statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:10 IST

Stock markets open in red, Wipro falls nearly 4 per cent

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Domestic equity benchmark NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex on Thursday opened in red in early trade dragged down by tech stocks that declined after reports that the United States was mulling caps on H-1B work visas to deter data rules.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:30 IST

Nippon Paint launches employment opportunity program for people...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Keeping in line with its tradition of transforming the lives of underprivileged and special-needs children, Nippon Paint - Asia's No. 1 paint brand in terms of revenues, has launched SAHYOG - a program that aims at creating employment opportunities for people

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:07 IST

Rian's new translation platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Youth are moving away from the Indian regional languages as there are not enough opportunities for them in their local languages.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 19:03 IST

Jitendra New E V Tech's JMT 1000 HS gets FAME 2 Nod

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): The Nashik based Jitendra Electric Vehicles' JMT 1000 HS electric scooter has been cleared by the Government for availing a subsidy of Rs 19,753.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:40 IST

300 mn content pieces consumed on UC browser during India-Pak...

New Delhi [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In a clear success of its strategy for digitizing sports, UC Browser - world's no. 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, celebrates the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, along with cricket content consumers and sports enthusiasts.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 18:18 IST

Evocus creates new segment in bottled drinking water category

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): A.V. Organics - an indigenous start-up venture - today announced the launch of 'Evocus', India's first natural black alkaline water in Pune.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:56 IST

IIFL HFL's Kutumb concludes Bengaluru chapter to encourage green housing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/NewsVoir): In its journey of being the change agent towards encouraging Green Affordable Housing in India, IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) organized the 4th Chapter of KUTUMB - an initiative towards Green Affordable Housing at Bengaluru on 6 June 4, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 17:45 IST

Government consults small traders for e-commerce policy

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): India will not allow multi-brand retail by foreign companies and curb predatory pricing by them while supporting small traders and retailers to grow their business, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:35 IST

MEIL constructs world's largest lift irrigation marvel

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] June 19 (ANI/Digpu): MEIL, India's leading infrastructure company has completed the construction of the world's biggest engineering marvel, the largest lift irrigation scheme namely the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:26 IST

Market wipe out early gains, mid and smallcap stocks underperform

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices wiped out morning gains and ended at near-flat levels on Wednesday with mid and small cap scrips performing much below investor expectations.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 16:20 IST

dClinic, bringing revolutionary dedicated healthcare block-chain...

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): dClinic is the first healthcare company to operate Vitality clinics on a dedicated Public Healthcare Block-chain ("PHB").

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 15:40 IST

BizViz Technologies joins L&T Technology Services to deliver...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 19(ANI/BusinessWire India): BizViz Technologies Pvt Ltd (BDB), a leader in AI and Advanced Analytics, today announced a multi-faceted partnership with L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company to enable the ne

Read More
iocl