Earn more by investing a small portion of salary in Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] October 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): With volatile financial markets and unpredictable economic outlook, everyone needs to focus on financial planning to garner savings for the long haul.

Amongst the many financial products available in the market, fixed deposit (FD) has stood the test of time as a safe and guaranteed investment tool for those not looking to take any risks with their money.

Fixed Deposit offered by Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv has an interest rate of up to 7.35 per cent. This company FD comes without a lock-in period and allows the investor to make partial withdrawals according to their requirement.

What's more, is that the Bajaj Finance FD carries the highest stability ratings of FAAA by CRISIL, and MAAA by ICRA, assuring investors' utmost safety of their investments. On maturity, all interest proceeds earned are deposited in the investor's bank account, thus ensuring a default-free experience.

By choosing to invest a part of one's salary in Bajaj Finance FDs, investors can select the tenure to receive periodic payouts - such as monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, or annually according to their preference. This is useful to them in the case of any emergency.

In addition, the company is offering the Systematic Deposit Plan (SDP) feature. By selecting this, investors who don't have a lump sum amount to deposit can start by investing a portion as low as Rs 5000 per month from their salary.

Get assured returns and enjoy the safe investment environment

By selecting to invest in a Bajaj Finance FD through a Systematic Deposit Plan, investors can enjoy competitive FD interest rates offered by the company.

Each contribution made under this plan is treated as a new FD that earns the rate of interest prevailing on the date of the deposit. A healthy deposit book of more than Rs 20,000 crores and 2,35,000 unique customers are a testament to the company's claim of '0 unclaimed deposits' with safety and assured returns.

To get started, all one needs to do is to fill out the online FD form. Besides, investors can use the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit Calculator to determine the returns and maturity amount beforehand and to plan their investments better.

Build wealth with deposits starting Rs 5,000 per month

With Systematic Deposit Plan, investors need to set aside deposits as low as Rs 5,000 from their salary every month towards building a financially secure and stable future. Here, the first payment needs to be made via cheque or online and the rest via the NACH mandate.



Investors don't have to worry about making contributions manually as the amount gets deducted automatically from their bank account. One can stop payments easily by simply cancelling their NACH mandate whenever the need be. This saving option is recommended for those just starting their careers and looking to build the habit of saving.

Get attractive returns on investments

Customers looking to grow their savings can get high FD and SDP rates of up to 7.10 per cent. For those who select the online Fixed Deposit option can earn an additional interest rate benefit of 0.10 per cent. This financial tool works best for senior citizens who get FD interest rates of up to 7.35 per cent.

For someone (non-senior citizen) with a monthly income of Rs 50,000, investing Rs 5,000 monthly (10 per cent of salary) for 60 months in online Fixed Deposits under the Systematic Deposit Plan offered by the company can result in the following:



Tackle emergencies with online Loan against Fixed Deposit and easy withdrawals

In case of any financial emergency, the company offers investors the choice to withdraw prematurely from the fixed deposit amount invested on completion of a 3 months lock-in period. What's more, is that customers can also avail of a Loan against each FD under the SDP and enjoy liquidity while allowing other deposits to grow uninterrupted.

Keeping the long-term horizon in view, investors can simply start today by investing a small portion of their salary in the Bajaj Finance online FD from the comfort of their home and watch their savings grow.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 40 million customers across the country.

Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Lifecare Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler, and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits.

Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

