Ease the sting of vector-borne diseases with Dengue Cover from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Vector-borne diseases like dengue and malaria are spread through mosquitoes and affect many people across India every year. As per the reports from the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, in 2018, more than 89,974 dengue cases were reported in the country, with 144 deaths. In 2017, the numbers were higher with 1,88,401 dengue cases reported and 325 deaths.

The cost of treatment of dengue could be high, especially because the severe cases can require hospitalization for an extended period. Hence, it's important to be financially prepared to cover the costs associated with the illness. Bajaj Finserv offers an affordable Dengue Cover at just Rs 299 per annum which provides coverage up to Rs 50,000.

Check out the benefits you can get with a dengue insurance policy:

Get coverage for diagnostics and hospitalisation charges

People suffering from dengue usually have a high fever of around 104degF, accompanied by symptoms like severe headaches, nausea, pain at the back of the eyes, rashes as well as muscle and joint pain. Since the symptoms aren't specific, it's important to clinically diagnose the disease. Dengue serology testing is preferred if the patient has suffered from the symptoms for over a week.

With the Dengue Cover from Bajaj Finserv, you can get coverage for the cost of diagnostic tests before or during hospitalization, medical expenses and more.

Get coverage for doctor's fees and hospital room rent

The dengue insurance policy also covers your doctor's fees before, during and after hospitalisation. This is a significant benefit as you may have to make several outpatient appointments over the course of your recovery. Further, if admitted in the hospital, you get up to Rs 1,000 per day to pay for normal room rent and up to Rs 2,000 per day if you are in the ICU.

Pay the pre and post-medication charges with ease

While there isn't a particular treatment for this vector-borne disease, immediate medical attention reduces the chance of fatalities. Some dengue patients may need a blood transfusion for very low platelet count. With health insurance for dengue fever, you can cover the treatment charges and prescribed medicines with ease, whether bought before, during or after hospitalisation.

Further, all other ancillary expenses incurred to treat dengue, before and after hospitalisation, are covered under by dengue insurance policy for up to 15 days.

In a country like India, dengue is said to be a threat all year round due to the tropical weather conditions. To be on guard, avail the 365-day Dengue Cover from Bajaj Finserv at a premium of just Rs 299. You can apply online easily by filling up the application form on the Bajaj Finserv website and paying the premium in an instant via multiple payment options.

Bajaj Finserv has several other Pocket Insurance products that are affordable, provide maximum coverage and have an easy application process. Check out other products like Kidney Stones Cover, Infection Cover, Road Trip Cover, Trek Cover, Monsoon Cover, Wallet Care and more to find the best insurance policy that benefits you.

