Eat. Play. Relax. Staycations with Marriott International are here! And there is something, for everyone.

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI/Mediawire): Let's face it. The once attractive 'work from home' option we all lusted after has lost its charm as the world shuttered down in the wake of the pandemic.

It forced us to forego vacations, cancel re-unions and postpone celebrations. Come September, however, there is a strong undercurrent of hope, as we start pulling out our dreams from the dusty corners of our minds and get busy with setting our lives back on track.

As the world adapts to the 'new normal', new exciting options are emerging. Even as we juggle endless work calls along with mundane household chores, there's news of new ventures being launched. People beginning to gear up for the festive season, ahead with transport within cities and states turning smoother.

Luxurious long vacations may still be off the list, but just because you can't get on a plane doesn't mean you have to stay at home! Perhaps it is time to take off for a mini holiday to one of your favorite getaway haunts within the city or on the outskirts. Sit back in the lap of luxury, celebrate a spot of nature, indulge in your favorite sport and tantalize your taste buds with some personalized gastronomical delights over a long weekend. A staycation might just be what you need!

Picture this... The striking cityscape unfolds before you, a feast for your eyes. You recline in a plush sofa in your spacious suite at one of the opulent Marriott International hotels in your city. From this vantage point, you gaze upon the gleaming city lights spread below. Yes, it's no longer a pipedream. Marriott International has reopened their properties, considering all safety and hygiene measures to ensure you unwind after the rigors of a five-month lockdown!

The Staycation Offer

A plethora of bespoke amenities and benefits are being offered at all the 100 plus properties of Marriott International hotels in India. Not only do guests get complimentary breakfast and a free room upgrade, but 2 kids up to 12 years of age can stay and dine free, as a part of the package.

You can enjoy these custom-made offers across brands such as the JW Marriott, St. Regis, The Ritz-Carlton, Sheraton, Westin, Le Meridien, Courtyard By Marriott, Fairfield By Marriott, Aloft, Four Points By Sheraton, Marriott Hotels & Resorts, Marriott Executive Apartments, W Hotels, Renaissance and the Tribute Portfolio Hotels.

In addition, depending on the property, guests may be offered a complimentary car pick up/drop within a 10 kms radius, or get to enjoy a special meal curated by a master chef to celebrate a special occasion, and much more. If you crave a mite more exclusive attention, we suggest you go in for the Marriott Bonvoy Membership that will help you avail additional benefits.

Your health and safety first

Marriott International understands only too well the importance of maintaining health and hygiene in these trying times. All hotels are complying with Marriott's global cleanliness program, Commitment to Clean. Under the program, all guest touch points are regularly sanitized, and the safety & security of guests continues to remain of paramount importance. Guests can also request for contact-less room check-in along with convenience of paying digitally.

Recharge, Revive and Refresh in style

So, like a weary traveler trudging through the desert, you too have been hallucinating these last few months - of untouched beaches, pristine mountains and lush green forests, wondering if your dreams will ever see the light of the day. Fret no more! No matter which part of India you are currently in; with over 100 properties under its umbrella, there is always a Marriott property, close enough for you to drive down too, putting the stress of the past few months on a back burner. From the ultra-luxurious Ritz-Carlton to a more budget friendly Four Points by Sheraton, there remains no dearth of options.

You can indulge in exquisite culinary experiences and pamper yourself with refreshing wellness services, while at any of the stunning Marriott International properties. If the coast with dappled sunshine beckons you and has you yearning for rejuvenating sea breezes and swaying palms, then Goa, Coimbatore, Chennai, Kochi, Madurai or Mumbai is where you need to head to.

If you seek inimitable character, reminiscent of the halcyon days of the British Raj and want to be treated like royalty, head to the Marriott's palatial properties in Agra, Jaipur, Pushkar Jodhpur or Jaisalmer. For a soul soothing experience in the lap of nature, head to Mussoorie or Mahabaleshwar where the properties are located amidst the ancient Himalayas and the beautiful Sahyadri Hills.

We have the cities covered too, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Pune to name a few, have a wide selection of Marriott International hotels to choose from, catering to your every mood & need.

So, what are you waiting for? Recharge, Revive and Refresh in style. Soak in the luxury and relax as you spend time with family & friends. It is time to do everything that you couldn't, when you put life on hold.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

