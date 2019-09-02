EazyDiner Foodie Awards, Bengaluru 3rd Edition recognizes Bengaluru's leading restaurants and chefs

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 2(ANI/NewsVoir): After two successful editions of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards in Delhi NCR and Mumbai, India's most popular dining awards recently held its third edition at Bengaluru to recognise the best in the hospitality and food industry in the IT Capital of the country.

With over 8,000 thousand restaurants, EazyDiner is India's largest restaurant table reservation startup with over 2 million users. For the Bengaluru edition of the awards on EazyDiner over 50,000 diners voted for over 250 of their favourite restaurants.

One of the most vibrant restaurant and hospitality markets in India, EazyDiner has seen a rise in the trend of eating out on the platform. Over the last 1 year there has been a spurt in Bangalore in dining numbers not just from the traditional areas of Indiranagar, Lavelle Road, MG road, Koramangala and Whitefield but also from newer areas like Hennur, Sarjapur, Sahakara Nagar, JP Nagar, Electronic City, BTM, Marathahalli, HSR Layout and Kammanahalli, among others. Older areas like Jayanagar and Malleshwaram are also seeing a lot of new growth in terms of restaurant openings and experimenting with new concepts.

Multi-cuisine is still the cuisine of choice in Bangalore with around 53 per cent of online bookings opting for it. This was followed by traditional Indian including South Indian food at around 20 per cent. European and Western concepts were at 10 per cent and Chinese and Pan Asian restaurants now command 11 per cent of the overall online bookings. Rest was divided among smaller and newer concept cuisines.

Across Bengaluru, around 18 per cent of the dining business through online bookings goes to Five Star Hotels and 80 per cent to standalone. This is close to the national average of 19 per cent for Five Star hotels across all major cities. The metric that surprised us was that Bengaluru seats maximum numbers of Tables for 2 (around 20 per cent), followed by Tables of 4 (around 15 per cent) and Tables of 10 (around 10 per cent).

The current edition of the EazyDiner Foodie Awards was attended by CXO's of top companies and captains of the including Sanjit Singh Randhawa - MD of Bacardi India, Zorawar Kalra - MD Massive Restaurants, Anand Kripalu - MD of Diageo India, Rahul Khanna - Co-founder Azure Hospitality, Chef Manu Chandra and many others. The Awards were given out in two categories

* Vir's Critic Choice Awards

* People's Choice Awards

During the course of the nominations and the event, the EazyDiner Foodie Awards received more than 80 million views and impressions on social media and #EazyDinerFoodieAwards trended number 1 on twitter for the duration of the event.

"EazyDiner's mission over the last couple of years has been to bring together restaurants and diners by encouraging diners to eat out, with an aim to reduce friction between diners and restaurants. Of all the metro cities, Bengaluru remains one of the fastest growing markets for eating out year after year. Heartiest congratulations to Bengalureans who are changing the way people eat out," said Kapil Chopra, Chairman of the Board, EazyDiner.

Sponsors for the event included Bacardi which celebrated the launch of Ocho an 8 year old aged rum from its portfolio, 24 Mantra promoted organic food for sustainable living while Daawat introduced its new Japanese snack brand Kari Kari to the attendees and Shaze, hosting partner, displayed its range of premium products from its 'hosting collection'.







