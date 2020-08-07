Echojoy launches India's first WhatsApp based multi-brand digital gift cards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Echojoy, a work-from-home based start-up, announced India's first WhatsApp based multi-brand Digital Gift, built on deep-tech solutions. It's a Gift card with a twist.

As software permeates every aspect of our lives, Echojoy looks to leverage technology to make Gifting personal, impactful and relevant to our new digital lives. The Echojoy Digital Gift is highly flexible to allow giftee to shop at leading stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa etc. for the products she/he desires. They plan to add more partner brands from other sectors like education, gaming, food and experiences to give a wider choice to consumers. The Gifter derives immense satisfaction that his/her Gift is fun and useful to the Giftee.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the company is working with several NGOs to encourage people to support a noble cause through Gifting. Echojoy has tied up with NGOs like Action Aid and Kriti Kala who work for the betterment of women, children and the environment. With the vision of 'Gifting with a Heart' in mind, Echojoy gives the Giftee and Gifter an option to support a cause of their choice using part of the Gift amount, earning Good Karma honors for the Giftee.

The start-up hopes to revolutionize the gifting culture amongst the millennials by being available on-demand and be relevant. As people spend more and more time on WhatsApp and Zoom with friends and family and celebrate special events on them, Gifting option which can enhance these virtual occasions and create memories is needed.

Echojoy fits right it and offers a wide variety of Digital Gift plus Greeting cards with customized greeting messages for all occasions such as birthdays, weddings, expressions, new beginnings, job anniversaries as well as seasonal and festive gift cards.

"We noticed how there was an increase in people opting to give Gift vouchers over Gift money/Gifts, especially at weddings & other important events of life. We realized that making that whole experience fun, personal can help make happier memories than a mundane gift or cash. Thus we came up with Echojoy Digital Gift. It is available both in beautiful Digital and Physical forms," said Ram Gollamudi, Co-founder, Echojoy.

"Millions of social events happen every day across India in our daily lives and we believe there is an opportunity for Echojoy to be the go-to gifting option. Echojoy Digital Gift is secure and simple to use and we believe it will deliver Joy to both the Gifter and Giftee," Ravikanth, Co-founder, Echojoy.

The process is quite convenient and enjoyable as the customers can order through online or via WhatsApp, share the gift through SMS, Email or WhatsApp after which the recipient can redeem their gift cards through the Echojoy app and enjoy shopping from their favorite brands.

