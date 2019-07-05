Economic Survey 2018-19: General fiscal deficit pegged at 5.8 pc in FY19

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): India's general fiscal deficit for the financial year 2018-19 has been pegged at 5.8 per cent in the Economic Survey 2018-19 report which was tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 report in the Rajya Sabha.

"The government stood by the fiscal consolidation path," says the report.

The general government deficit is defined as the balance of income and expenditure of government, including capital income and capital expenditure.

In February, while presenting the annual budget for 2019-20, the government had revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for 208-19 from the previously estimated 3.3 per cent budgeted target. (ANI)