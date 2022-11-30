ED attaches properties belonging to ex-MLA Prabhakar Reddy

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 22.10 crore of firms, allegedly connected to former MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy, his associate Gopal Reddy and their family members.

According to the agency's statement, these firms -- Diwakar Road Lines and Jatadhara Industries -- were controlled by former MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy, and C Gopal Reddy and Co, which belongs to his close associate, Gopal Reddy, and their family members, were attached in an ongoing investigation being conducted under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA 2002) in the case relating to the BS-IV vehicles scam.



Gopal Reddy is a civil contractor of Tadipatri, Ananthapur district, Andhra Pradesh.

The Supreme Court of India, in its order dated March 3, 2017, had ordered that vehicles that were not compliant to BSIV emission norms should not be sold in India by any manufacturer or dealer from April 1, 2017, and that the registering authorities were also prohibited from registering such vehicles from April 1, 2017, onwards.

However, Jatadhara Industries (JIPL) and C Gopal Reddy and Co violated the aforesaid order, purchased BS-III vehicles from Ashok Leyland at discount and fraudulently registered the same as BS-IV vehicles by fabricating the invoice copies, according to the statement from the agency. Investigation revealed that some of the registrations were done in Nagaland, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

