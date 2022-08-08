ED attaches Rs 1.12 crore property in Algo Academy case

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached moveable properties worth Rs 1.12 crore in the form of bank accounts, term deposit, shares in DEMAT accounts belonging to various accused persons and their entities in respect of Algo Academy case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to an official statement released on Monday.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Banderdewa Police Station, Arunachal Pradesh, under various sections of IPC, 1860 against Algo Academy and unknown persons, the Directorate of Enforcement said in a statement.



Scrutiny of the said FIR revealed that the gullible persons of Arunachal Pradesh were lured by the accused persons to invest to get falsely projected high returns. Charge sheets have also been filed by Police.

The investigation by ED revealed that part of the Proceeds of Crime so generated by the accused persons have been layered by transferring the amount to various bank accounts and thus used banking channels to conceal the actual origin of tainted money.

Investments in two DEMAT accounts and a term deposit, linked with the bank accounts of the suspected persons were also identified and attached along with the balances in 17 bank accounts in the name of suspected persons and their entities, maintained with numerous banks. Further investigation is in progress, the enforcement agency said. (ANI)

