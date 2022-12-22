ED raids promoter of Kolkata TV, properties attached in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has conducted searches at six places relating to R.P. Infosystems Ltd and Kaustuv Ray, owner of Kolkata TV, in a money laundering case.

The enforcement authority has seized several incriminating documents and electronic gadgets during the search operation.



The ED has registered the money laundering case on the basis of two FIRs registered by CBI, Kolkata against Kaustuv Ray and his companies.

Kaustuv Ray has defrauded and cheated the consortium of banks headed by Canara Bank. The CBI has already filed two chargesheets against Kaustuv Ray and others.

During investigations so far, properties worth Rs 22.67 crore have been attached and one prosecution complaint has been filed against Kaustuv Ray and others. The Special Court (PMLA) has taken cognizance of the offence of Money Laundering against them. (ANI)

