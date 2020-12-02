Ed-tech firm 'Learning Delight' launches app to provide free education in semi urban and rural areas

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Rajkot based Ed-tech Company; Learning Delight launched a mobile application in order to provide free access to education to children, especially the ones coming from the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid.

The Learning Delight Application is accessible free of cost for everyone and has had over 43,000 downloads since their launch in April this year.

Learning Delight initiatives aims to make rural education more feasible and applicable. They make learning process delightful by incorporating riddles, puzzles, animations and stories based on the state board curriculum, aligned to support teachers and class interaction.

What makes Learning Delight different from other platform is the availability of content in native languages. Incubated by MIT Sandbox, Massachusetts with 5000 USD, learning delight has engaged in an endeavour to simplify teaching process through use of technology, with an aim to revolutionize the way children are taught in schools - by digitizing all content and making it a lot more interesting.

Learning Delight has created an impact on the education systems of over 10,500 plus schools in rural and semi-urban areas of Gujarat and now spread across Rajasthan as well.



They provide free access to content for students of standards 1-10 through its mobile application. With material developed per Gujarat State Board Curriculum (GCERT) and Gujarat State Board Curriculum (GCERT) and Rajasthan State board Curriculum (RSBE) in Gujarati and Hindi language respectively.

Learning Delight aims to benefit maximum students with the intent to provide virtual classrooms and self-study. Learning Delight Virtual Classrooms enables children to have live interaction with the teachers and attend in real time lectures. Learning Delight is looking to set-up studios all over country for teachers to record and deliver such lectures and sessions in regional languages across India.

"We at Learning Delight believe in Free Education for all and there should be zero friction between people's desire to learn and their ability to do so regardless of their financial status. We envision expanding the benefits of Learning Delight to as many children as possible throughout the country," said Parinita Gohil, Partner at Learning Delight.

Parinita joined the Learning Delight initiative with her husband and brought life to the Learning Delight's vision of revolutionising education quality by digitalising schools in rural and semi-urban area. She with the team of Learning Delight started implanting solutions and managing services across rural schools in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

