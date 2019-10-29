President Ram Nath Kovind (centre) at the National CSR Awards function in New Delhi on Tuesday.
President Ram Nath Kovind (centre) at the National CSR Awards function in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:21 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday.
Chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group Rashesh Shah and CEO of EdelGive Foundation Vidya Shah received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind.
"Given the complexity of issues today, it is extremely critical for corporates across India to look at philanthropy through a strategic lens," said Shah.
"We have to go beyond traditional giving to look at the needs of the programmes we are supporting and how we are enabling change across communities," he said in a statement.
Edelweiss Group set up its philanthropic initiative EdelGive Foundation in 2008, much before the legislation mandating CSR by companies was passed in 2014. Over the last decade, it has undertaken several programmes in its key priority areas of education, women empowerment and livelihood.
The foundation has supported over 150 partners, across 14 states in India, impacting 25 lakh beneficiaries. "This desire to help communities is also embedded deep within the organisation, demonstrated by employees pro bono volunteering for over 32,500 hours," said the company in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:34 IST

Thatware LLP plans major global expansion as AI-based digital...

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading Indian digital marketing services provider Thatware LLP, the pioneer in adopting an Artificial Intelligence-based approach to the field, is set for major global expansion, with plans to establish bases in a series of American, English and Aus

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 16:27 IST

Sensex gallops 582 points ahead as Samvat 2076 unfolds, auto and...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Equity barometers closed nearly 1.5 per cent higher on Tuesday as full-day trading in the traditional Hindu accounting year Vikram Samvat 2076 began on a positive note after an extended weekend on account of Diwali.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 15:27 IST

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd was conferred with the National CSR Award 2018 for excellence in corporate social responsibility by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Developing Asia needs to invest more than 5 pc of GDP over next...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): Developing Asian countries need to invest more than five per cent of their gross domestic product (GDP) over the next decade to be able to meet the infrastructure needs of their fast-growing economies, according to a newly-launched book co-published by the Asian Dev

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:17 IST

SFIO may probe allegations of fund diversions by DHFL: sources

New Delhi [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Corporate Affairs is likely to recommend a probe by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) into allegations of siphoning funds by the beleaguered Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to a host of promoter-led entities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:32 IST

UC Browser signs a strategic partnership with Housefull 4 for promotions

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): UC Browser, World's Number 1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, signed a strategic partnership with the recently-released Indian reincarnation comedy movie Housefull 4 for promotions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 13:12 IST

Bharti Airtel defers Q2 result till Nov 14, stock drops by 4.5 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Tuesday deferred its second quarter (July to September) result till November 14 as it seeks clarity on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) matter arising out of a recent judgement by the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:06 IST

Sensex jumps by 433 points, Tata Motors gains by 13 pc while...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): After a subdued beginning, equity benchmark indices witnessed strong gains around noon on Tuesday following positive global sentiment on hopes of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:47 IST

Adani partners with US-based Digital Realty to build data centre...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): In a strategic move to accelerate its foray into the data centre domain, the 13 billion dollar Adani Group on Tuesday announced partnership with San Francisco-based Digital Realty, the world's leading global provider of data centre, co-location and inter-conn

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:46 IST

Keiretsu Global Forum appoints Gaurav Malhotra managing partner...

New Delhi [India] Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Keiretsu Forum, a global network of accredited angel investors, has appointed Gaurav Malhotra as head of its newly-formed healthcare committee. The committee curates investors, corporates, start-ups, universities and healthcare professionals on a sing

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:58 IST

Equity indices in the green, Tata Motors jumps by 14 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Tuesday after an extended weekend on account of Diwali, tracking a spurt in Asian scrips amid hopes of progress in US-China trade talks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:53 IST

BSE-Ebix get IRDAI approval to sell life and non-life insurance products

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): Asia's oldest exchange BSE and its joint venture partner Ebix, the global leader in insurance exchanges, have received in-principle approval for a certificate of registration to act as a direct insurance broker under the IRDAI (Insurers Brokers) Regulations

Read More
iocl