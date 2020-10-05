Eden Renewables increases portfolio with 1,350 MWp of new solar PV power plants

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Eden Renewables India said on Monday it has been awarded three solar photovoltaic projects for a total of 1,350 megawatt peak (MWp) each in Rajasthan.

The company has a portfolio of capacities under development, under construction and operational totalling more than 2,200 MWp spread over Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Eden Renewables recently won two 450 MWp1 solar PV projects during the last tenders organised by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI VIII and SECI IX).



It also won one 450 MWp1 solar PV project during the last tender organised by the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) for which a 25-year power purchase agreement was signed in August-end.

With a planned production of more than 2,300 gigawatt hour (GWh) per year, these solar PV plants will generate the energy required to meet the annual electricity needs of nearly 20 lakh people in India.

Constructions are due to start during the first semester of 2021 and commissioning is expected towards the beginning of 2022, said Eden Renewables India. (ANI)

