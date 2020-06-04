Edimpact helps community to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India] June 4 (ANI/Digpu): Istruzione Edutech Services Pvt Ltd is an education technology company registered in the US and India under its brand name 'Edimpact'.

It devises unique learning programs that use the latest technology. The objective of the organisation is to make education accessible to all by delivering knowledge in a simple and affordable manner.

The organisation helps educational institutions worldwide in procuring digital literacy equipment, school vehicles, personal vehicles for staff and building infrastructure at subsidized rates along with its training program on digital literacy to empower educators, students, and rural youth.

Edimpact is led by its visionary Director, Sanwill Srivastava, who has also been awarded as a lead donor by Lions Club International at the Annual International Convention in Milan for his philanthropic activities.

Srivastava has been instrumental in bringing together a group of visionary donors to help the education fraternity in getting much-needed funds for the promotion of community education.

Through its women empowerment scheme, Edimpact has helped around 1900 plus schools in India to procure 16,000 plus Honda Activa scooters for its women staff at subsidized prices. This, in turn, helps them in getting to school on time.

Teachers have been thankful for providing them with this opportunity of procuring vehicles at cheaper rates since it would have been impossible for them to purchase at the full prices.

Edimpact has also developed 400 plus digital literacy labs by providing 13,000 laptops and smart class hardware at discounted prices, apart from helping schools procure school vans and buses at discounted prices.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in March this year, the organisation was instrumental in one or the other way to help the community fight against COVID-19, this includes:

* One-month ration to more than 400 plus needy families

* 1600 plus Towels (Gamcha) distribution to newspaper delivery persons in Ranchi & Patna

* Support to cancer patients

* Time to time cooked food distribution in Ranchi to support needy people, approx. number of people benefitted would be around 1800 plus

* All 38 employees have contributed their one-month salary to PM Cares Fund, which is around Rs 55000/-

* The Director, Sanwill Srivastava has also contributed Rs One lakh to the PM Cares fund in his personal capacity.

"If we all come together and help the needy in per our personal capacity, whatever little we can do for the community, then we will win against fight with COVID-19," said Sanwill Srivastava.

We salute his commitment & his team's dedication towards the community to fight against the pandemic.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Digpu)

