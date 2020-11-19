EdTech Company Learning Spiral helping in delivering high-stake results

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/PNN): Learning Spiral, one of the leading assessment conducting agencies in India was founded with a vision to provide services and solutions geared towards effective management of applicant and examination processes.

With careful management and detailed planning of pre, examination day and post activities, Learning Spiral has made some remarkable changes in the ways of conducting assessments, online and offline.



With tie ups with some of the top educational institutions, Learning Spiral has made a lasting impact. Smooth management, excellent services and successful implementation are amongst the reasons given by Banaras Hindu University, Forest Research Institute and Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for relying on the organization's assessment solutions.

"We wish to be amongst the world's most respected names in leveraging technology to deliver innovative solutions and services to help assessment bodies and applicants in better meeting their goals," said Manish Mohta, Managing Director - Learning Spiral.

