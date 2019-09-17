Minal Anand, Founder, GuruQ
Minal Anand, Founder, GuruQ

Edtech Startup GuruQ lets you find Certified Quality Tutors in a Few Clicks

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:59 IST

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): GuruQ, India's leading digital platform for connecting students with certified user-rated tutors, has revamped its website recently by introducing additional features to meet sartorial needs for both tutors and students.
This digital ed-tech platform enables customization for students or parents such as to create personalized tutorial services available for both online and offline classes based on the availability of tutors.
The revamped GuruQ has made the website user-friendly by adding two major options.
Firstly, Find The Right Tutor (FTRT) identifies a suitable tutor on the basis of both the student's or parent's needs, enables users to compare tutors based on their reviews and ratings, helps users for selecting the best tutors among the lot.
Secondly, Post Your Tuition Need (PYTN) allows students to post their study requirements online which is notified to all the relevant teachers and allows interested tutors to respond.
The progressive ed-tech online platform is always on the spree of making student's life convenient as there are some great features like home tutoring or at tutors place, provision of instant classes by the current teacher for clearing any doubts, request for bulk classes at a discounted price and individual or group classes on the basis of their needs.
The tech-driven start-up has formulated to build the online platform not only interesting but intriguing as well. With the latest technology like M (Mongo DB) E (Express JS) A (Angular/React) N (Node JS), it is framed on one-of-a-kind system that is the amalgamation of the TOP platforms and functionalities seen across which has been transformed to revolutionize the Indian Education system to make it future-ready.
"The latest and advanced features are receiving great responses. With that GuruQ has developed Public or Private Group class, expanded workspace station for students and tutors to exchange notes and assignments," said Minal Anand, Founder, GuruQ.
GuruQ focuses on student's constant evaluation of daily assessments, personalized attention to make them achieve better marks and motivates them to be the best among the rest in today's cut-throat competitive world. The refurbished platform has an upgraded personalized student Dashboard where both the students and tutors can access timetables, assignments, notes, tests and report cards.
"During my college education in the USA, I saw a dramatic difference in the education system vis-a-vis that in India - its quality, the predominant use of the digital platform and groundbreaking teaching methodologies. Even back home, I witnessed a huge disparity between students who had studied abroad and who had not. A big reason for this difference is that the educators in India are not well-equipped or well-versed in innovative teaching methods. Although schools in India are making considerable efforts for providing quality education, the declining teacher-student ratio in schools does not encourage teachers to devote quality time to each student. This demand for personalized attention for today's curriculum requirement is met by home tuitions. It becomes even more important to equip tutors with the latest teaching methodologies and keep them updated with international approaches for contributing better learning. My quest for doing something innovative made me understand the challenges and create a platform that would revolutionize homeschooling," she added.
Besides the digital platform, GuruQ is also planning to launch an app that shall ensure quick, convenience, ease and transparency between students, parents, and tutors. The launch of the GuruQ application will be a game-changer to make a great difference in the ed-tech platform as it takes ample safety measures before appointing a tutor through user-friendly options and benefit students for choosing tutors deemed fit for both online and offline tutorial classes.
A few clicks away on GuruQ not only places the right tutor within a reach for both the students and parents but also replaces tutors in minimum time for online, offline and doubt clearing classes easily. GuruQ boasts of having the best tutors of the education industry for all subjects to suit every budget. The Company claims to register 17000+ tutors with a five-step stringent screening process through which they can become a certified tutor, who is not only safe for the students but also ensures a sigh of relief for the parents too.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Niine: Focussed on Quality and Safety

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): There have been ongoing debates on sanitary napkins vs cloth, emerging claims and issues being highlighted on biodegradability, organic, reusable and so on.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:23 IST

Mavenir awarded for best vRAN technology at 5G Asia

Singapore/New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and redefining mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), was awarded 'Best RAN Technology' winner for its innovative virtualized RAN (vRAN) solution for a s

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:19 IST

Entrepreneur and author Kapil Pathare honoured with Doctorate in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Kapil Pathare, Director of VIP Clothing Ltd has been presented with an honorary Doctorate in Business from Ballsbridge University for his outstanding contribution to business and entrepreneurship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:18 IST

UL and Underwriters Laboratories announce leadership succession

Northbrook [USA] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): UL and parent company Underwriters Laboratories today announced that, after 15 years of service, Keith Williams has decided to retire as president and CEO.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:15 IST

Beat the effects of economic slowdown by Investing in a Bajaj...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Indian Market has been going through a challenging phase as a result of slowdown in economic growth, higher tax impact on foreign institutional investors, the shutdown of major factories resulting in layoffs and hiring freeze.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:01 IST

Asia's first environmental school launched at International...

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): The need for environmental education is growing rapidly as the degradation of the environment is taking place at a fast pace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:57 IST

SAIL allowed to sell 25 pc iron ore production from captive...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): The government has allowed Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) to sell 25 per cent of its iron ore production from captive mines and dispose off another 70 million tonnes of low-grade iron ore dust and fines accumulated over the years in open market.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:34 IST

Veteran technologist Peter Burke joins Cybage Board of Directors

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cybage, a leader in the technology consulting and product engineering space, announces the appointment of Peter Burke to its Board of Directors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:33 IST

SenseHawk's AI Driven Analytics transforms health monitoring at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): SenseHawk, an Artificial Intelligence driven data and analytics software company, recently set a world-first benchmark of assessing the health of 2.5 million solar modules in record time at one of the largest single location solar plants in the worl

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:29 IST

Jigsaw Academy wins NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' accolade

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, has been recognised as NASSCOM's 'Partner of Excellence' for the year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 17:18 IST

Jio continues to top 4G download speed chart: TRAI

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Reliance Jio continues to lead in the average 4G download speed chart for August published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 16:52 IST

PMLA Appellate Tribunal also releases assets of 63 moons from ED...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 17 (ANI) The PMLA Appellate Tribunal on Tuesday released the assets of Jignesh Shah-led 63 moons technologies from attachment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Read More
iocl