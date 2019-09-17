Edtech Startup GuruQ lets you find Certified Quality Tutors in a Few Clicks

New Delhi [India] Sept 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): GuruQ, India's leading digital platform for connecting students with certified user-rated tutors, has revamped its website recently by introducing additional features to meet sartorial needs for both tutors and students.

This digital ed-tech platform enables customization for students or parents such as to create personalized tutorial services available for both online and offline classes based on the availability of tutors.

The revamped GuruQ has made the website user-friendly by adding two major options.

Firstly, Find The Right Tutor (FTRT) identifies a suitable tutor on the basis of both the student's or parent's needs, enables users to compare tutors based on their reviews and ratings, helps users for selecting the best tutors among the lot.

Secondly, Post Your Tuition Need (PYTN) allows students to post their study requirements online which is notified to all the relevant teachers and allows interested tutors to respond.

The progressive ed-tech online platform is always on the spree of making student's life convenient as there are some great features like home tutoring or at tutors place, provision of instant classes by the current teacher for clearing any doubts, request for bulk classes at a discounted price and individual or group classes on the basis of their needs.

The tech-driven start-up has formulated to build the online platform not only interesting but intriguing as well. With the latest technology like M (Mongo DB) E (Express JS) A (Angular/React) N (Node JS), it is framed on one-of-a-kind system that is the amalgamation of the TOP platforms and functionalities seen across which has been transformed to revolutionize the Indian Education system to make it future-ready.

"The latest and advanced features are receiving great responses. With that GuruQ has developed Public or Private Group class, expanded workspace station for students and tutors to exchange notes and assignments," said Minal Anand, Founder, GuruQ.

GuruQ focuses on student's constant evaluation of daily assessments, personalized attention to make them achieve better marks and motivates them to be the best among the rest in today's cut-throat competitive world. The refurbished platform has an upgraded personalized student Dashboard where both the students and tutors can access timetables, assignments, notes, tests and report cards.

"During my college education in the USA, I saw a dramatic difference in the education system vis-a-vis that in India - its quality, the predominant use of the digital platform and groundbreaking teaching methodologies. Even back home, I witnessed a huge disparity between students who had studied abroad and who had not. A big reason for this difference is that the educators in India are not well-equipped or well-versed in innovative teaching methods. Although schools in India are making considerable efforts for providing quality education, the declining teacher-student ratio in schools does not encourage teachers to devote quality time to each student. This demand for personalized attention for today's curriculum requirement is met by home tuitions. It becomes even more important to equip tutors with the latest teaching methodologies and keep them updated with international approaches for contributing better learning. My quest for doing something innovative made me understand the challenges and create a platform that would revolutionize homeschooling," she added.

Besides the digital platform, GuruQ is also planning to launch an app that shall ensure quick, convenience, ease and transparency between students, parents, and tutors. The launch of the GuruQ application will be a game-changer to make a great difference in the ed-tech platform as it takes ample safety measures before appointing a tutor through user-friendly options and benefit students for choosing tutors deemed fit for both online and offline tutorial classes.

A few clicks away on GuruQ not only places the right tutor within a reach for both the students and parents but also replaces tutors in minimum time for online, offline and doubt clearing classes easily. GuruQ boasts of having the best tutors of the education industry for all subjects to suit every budget. The Company claims to register 17000+ tutors with a five-step stringent screening process through which they can become a certified tutor, who is not only safe for the students but also ensures a sigh of relief for the parents too.

