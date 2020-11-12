Edtech startup uLektz develops video communications solution for live online classes in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): uLektz, an education technology Software-as-a-Service start-up, today announced the launch of uLektzMeet.com, a live online lecturing platform in partnership with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers' industries.

The platform addresses the growing need for an engaging virtual classroom as India advances its digital economy. uLektz Meet is being launched as one of the products of uLektz Suite of software applications that are seamlessly integrated and provide one-stop solution for all the needs of higher education.

uLektz Meet is exclusively designed to provide an interactive and engaging online education experience. The platform offers easy integration with learning management systems (LMSs), and provides several education-centric features and functionalities such as single-click invites to an entire class, automated students attendance marking, lectures recording, storage and access via an eLibrary, group chat, file and screen sharing, Hand Raise function, etc.

uLektz Meet can be accessed via laptops, desktops and smartphones using the web-browser, with no software download required. It can be accessed even with low Internet bandwidth. Additionally, the uLektz Meet mobile application is also available for Android devices.

The uLektz Meet is offered in two editions - Basic Edition (Free for lifetime) and Premium Edition (Rs 300 per host per month) both the editions have the same set of features and functionalities, except the limitations in the number of participants in a meeting.

With free Basic Edition, a host/teacher can conduct an online class (meeting) with a maximum of three participants/students. Whereas, with the paid Premium Edition, a host/teacher can conduct an online class with a maximum of 120 participants/students.

"Since the emergence of COVID-19, there has been an increasing demand for video conferencing solutions to conduct live online classes. Though there are many video conferencing solutions available in the market, they are generic, business-centric or very expensive. To provide an education-centric video communication solution that is secured, reliable and cost-effective, we partnered with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and designed uLektzMeet exclusively for Indian education market," said Sadiq Sait MS, Founder and CEO of uLektz.



The uLektz Meet platform is powered by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise's Rainbow Communications Platform as a Service (ALE CPaaS), a digital hub that features open Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and Software Development Kits (SDKs) to enable educational institutions to connect people, objects and applications for an enhanced learning experience.

"As India advances its vision for a digital economy, industries including the education sector are tasked to keep pace with digital transformations. Education leaders need to re-examine the learning experience to better cater to the current and future generations of digital natives," said Gregoire Thomas, Head of Market Development, Cloud & Communications, APAC, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

"ALE's partnership with uLektz aims to provide students, faculty and administrative staff with the ability to exchange, learn, and create, whether they are in campus or at a remote location. Students can now have access to engaging learning experiences while educators are equipped with tools to empower future generations," Thomas added.

"It is crucial that we empower educators and students in India with digital capabilities as the country continues on its digitalization journey. As such, we are delighted to partner with uLektz to bring to market this e-education solution. Educational institutions will be able to leverage this to bring virtual classrooms to potentially millions of homes and engage with students remotely, helping them learn in an effective, interactive manner," said Prasath L Rao, Country Manager & Region Head, India & South Asia, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

To provide excellent user experience, best of performance and ensure the quality, uLektz was initially released in Private Beta for a few selected institutions to try and use the platform in the real-time learning and teaching environments.

"Inviting students to an online class and taking their attendance based on their participation was a major challenge for our faculty members. With the automated attendance report feature of uLektz Meet, we are able to manage the student's attendance easily and more effectively. Also, with No Guest Access feature, we are able to ensure that only the invited students are permitted to join the online class," said Dr Maheswaran, Principal of V S A Group of Institutions.

