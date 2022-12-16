Efforts taken to ensure people not cheated by "dubious" Chinese loan apps: Sitharaman in RS

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, while participating in the Zero Hour session in the Rajya Sabha, said the Reserve Bank of India and various central government ministries are making efforts to ensure people are not cheated by Chinese loan apps.

"RBI and the government including Minister of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Electronics and IT, and Ministry of Finance are making coordinated efforts to ensure that common people are not cheated by dubious Chinese apps which are trying to cheat them," Sitharaman said in the Upper House, responding to Opposition parliamentarians' who raised questions on the matter.



The minister said she had in the past few months held multiple meetings with the central bank and finance ministry officials on the issue of Chinese loan apps who she said were harassing and cheating people.

"A lot of such apps which have been badly misused have also been brought to the attention of MeiTY (Ministry of Electronics & IT)," she said, adding that coordinated efforts were being put in place to contain such apps and actions were also taken against those who are misusing.

She added, "We have taken concentrated efforts. RBI, MeiTY, MCA, and Ministry of Finance are working to ensure the common man is not cheated by any apps." (ANI)

