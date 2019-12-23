egomonk launches podcast series Business Beyond 2030 featuring industry leaders

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): egomonk, a global intelligence platform, today launched Business Beyond 2030, a new podcast series featuring founders and thought leaders of global organisations.

The weekly line up consists of business leaders sharing their opinions ranging from topics such as the impact of fourth industrial revolution technologies, innovation mapping, building organizational resilience, leading purpose-led businesses to provide meaningful work to digital natives.

Business Beyond 2030 is curated with an aim to explore the socio-economic and technological revolutions shaping the world and the role of businesses in realizing the future.

The launch season consists of 12 1:1 audio interviews published weekly. The maiden season of Business Beyond 2030 will feature veterans such as Sanket Atal, Managing Director at Intuit, Guru Bhat, VP Engineering and GM Technology at PayPal and Ravi Machani, Managing Director at Machani Group among others.

"In today's world, technologies and businesses are transforming lives at a rapid pace. Many organisations are currently helping us move towards a better tomorrow by enabling our lives in meaningful ways," said Sartaj Anand, Founder of egomonk and host of Business Beyond 2030.

"Business Beyond 2030 is an initiative that will help the audience tackle complex issues by instantaneously accessing thoughts of decision-makers who are delivering on their promise of abundance. This is a platform to share knowledge with those who are working towards changing the world," he added.

"As we gear up for the next decade, technological advancements in AI and ML will play a significant role in redefining the digital payments ecosystem. In addition to a renewed focus on driving innovation, organisations will also need to ensure enhanced security, personalisation, and convenience to provide an enriched consumer experience," said Guru Bhat, VP of Engineering and GM, PayPal India.

"Technology is disrupting our lives at an exponential rate. Businesses are serving as enablers that power prosperity around the world. Starting from chips that augment the brain to sensors that track a drug traveling inside our body, one can be certain that the time to establish a presence is now ripe for both start-ups and MNCs," said Sanket Atal, Managing Director, Intuit.

"Technologies such as AI, ML and cloud are building blocks that can be leveraged by organisations to make meaningful impacts on our society. Business Beyond 2030 is a great platform for innovators to engage with disruptors and we are delighted to be a part of it," he added.

The podcasts can be accessed at Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher, YouTube, Facebook and SoundCloud.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India).

