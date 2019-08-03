RBI said the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance
RBI said the action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance

Eight PSU banks fined by RBI for violating regulatory norms

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:03 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a penalty ranging between Rs one crore to two crore on eight government-owned banks for violating norms on fraud classification, bill discounting and monitoring of end use of funds.
Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Union Bank of India were fined Rs 1.5 crore each while Allahabad Bank and Bank of Maharashtra were penalised Rs 2 crore each. Oriental Bank of Commerce was penalised with Rs 1 crore, the central bank.
"A scrutiny was carried out by RBI in the accounts of the companies of a group and it was observed that the banks had failed to comply with provisions of one or more of the directions issued by RBI," it said in a statement late on Friday.
"Based on the findings of the scrutiny, notices were issued to the banks advising them to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions."
In a separate statement, the regulator said a fine of Rs 1 crore was levied on Corporation Bank for non-compliance of norms on cyber security framework as well as fraud classification and reporting.
"A report of cyber security incident submitted by the bank about fraudulent transactions using a cancelled debit card revealed that the bank had failed to comply with the directions issued by RBI on Cyber Security Framework in Banks and Frauds Classification and Reporting by commercial banks and select FIs," the statement said.
The RBI clarified that the decision of imposing the monetary penalty is taken after the failure of banks to adhere to its directions. The action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.
(ANI)

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:31 IST

Indian football at sixes and sevens, I-League vs ISL war...

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] August 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): It seems the doldrums in Indian football is perpetual as none of the wrangling ISL and I-League clubs is willing to budge from their claims of being the premier league in the country. Tension within Indian football is only escalating as

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 11:28 IST

Know how Flexi Business Loans from Bajaj Finserv can help you...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] August 03 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Without adequate funds at every step of the way, a business can come to a screeching halt. Finance is the lifeblood of any enterprise, fuelling output, growth and profitability. Fortunately, to ensure that you have easy access to the fi

Read More

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 09:50 IST

2nd edition of MediaTek Technology Diaries focuses on 'Unlocking...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 03 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the sidelines of the second edition of the MediaTek Technology Diaries (Mumbai edition), MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company powering more than 1.5 billion devices a year showcased the power and ultimate exper

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:45 IST

NHB to provide liquidity infusion facility of Rs 10,000 cr to HFCs

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): To further ease of funds to the housing sector, National Housing Bank (NHB) will provide additional liquidity infusion facility of Rs 10,000 crore for Housing Finance Companies (HFCs). This is the additional liquidity infusion for individual loans for affordable hous

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Leading the Digital Home Learning Segment - Extramarks shows the way

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 21st century learners have unique needs and demands of their own.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:36 IST

Tetra Pak and Paperboat bring holographic printing technology to India

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Tetra Pak, the world's leading packaging and processing solutions provider has launched the innovative holographic packaging called Tetra Pak(r) Reflect in India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:20 IST

Exquisite range of e-bicycles launched by GeeKay Bikes

Bengaluru (Karanataka) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Comforting the modern world with some amazing variety of e-bicycles, GeeKay Bikes launched three e-bicycles with some really fascinating features at the 10th India's No. 1 Bicycle, Fitness, Sports and Electric Vehicles Expo-2019, held at Manpho

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:10 IST

Union Bank's first quarter profit edges 73 pc higher to Rs 225 crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): State-owned Union Bank on Friday reported 73 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 225 crore during the April to June quarter from Rs 130 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:55 IST

Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) launching operations in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP) is an initiative led by the world's leading manufacturers, brands, retailers, industry groups, (inter)governmental organizations, service providers and civil society organizations, to elimi

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:39 IST

Global Visionary award winners call for hard work,...

New Delhi [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Five super-achievers in different fields from different parts of India have said that sincere hard work, entrepreneurship and maintaining moral values is a must for success in any field of life.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Credit enhancement program based on private placement of bonds...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ithuba Credit Corporation Ltd (ITHUBA) accepted the Advisory appointment of High Ground Enterprises Ltd (HGEL) for the specific purpose to create jointly a 'Credit Enhancement Program'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:33 IST

Moody's downgrades Macrotech Developers to B3 with negative outlook

Singapore, Aug 2 (ANI): Moody's Investors Service on Friday downgraded the corporate family rating of Macrotech Developers Ltd (MDL) -- formerly known as Lodha Developers Limited -- to B3 from B2.

Read More
iocl