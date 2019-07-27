Ekeeda - India's online education solutions provider

Mahesh Wagh, Founder, Ekeeda
ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 07:55 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Education, once characterized by conventional classroom model, has transformed into learning that is online, on-demand, and self-paced. The global e-learning market is forecasted to reach USD 325 billion by 2025 and with a population of 1.2 billion, India is among the fastest-growing one. The rapid spread of mobile and the expansion of internet coverage has facilitated e-learning integration throughout the country.
India possesses one of the largest young populations in the world; however, most of them are inadequately skilled for jobs, primarily in the engineering field. As per the national employability report from a Delhi based employment solutions firm - 80 per cent of Indian engineers are not employable for any job in the knowledge economy, with no changes being observed in the employability trends in the past nine years.
Despite high demand, the college education system in India is low quality and outdated with numerous engineering colleges which have mushroomed in the past decade often lacking basic levels of infrastructure and faculty. Once these engineering students go out in the job market they often lack the primary skills to be employed.
India's leading online education solutions provider, Ekeeda, is trying to make engineering students industry ready and competent on a global scale. With the help of top-quality authoritative content and cutting edge digital tools, Ekeeda is assisting students, especially from smaller towns and cities to learn industry-specific skills and bridge the employability gap to find a better paying career.
Ekeeda was founded by renowned educationist Mahesh Wagh. Although being a bright student from childhood, Wagh overcame numerous challenges to complete his education and become an industry-ready engineer. Wagh always believed that if Indian students will receive the quality education they can produce miracles.
After getting valuable industry experience working with Tata Consultancy Services, Wagh started his own coaching institute in 2009 with a goal of dispensing quality education to students at an affordable rate.
Wagh realized that a coaching centre would not be enough to reach out to all the students due to challenges such as distance, standardization and cost. As an alternative to this, Wagh launched Ekkeda.com with a vision to harness technology to provide quality education at an affordable rate.
To make his dream a reality, Wagh overcame numerous challenges, investing his life savings to develop this portal; the hard work surely seems to have paid off with crores of underprivileged students receiving higher education at an affordable cost at their own convenience.
Ekeeda is now India's most - used engineering education portal offering more than 400 courses, exceeding 18000 dedicated videos available to students covering all engineering branch from over 70 universities in India. Ekeeda is among the most preferred choice amongst the young engineers; sometimes referred to as the "Google of Engineering".
Ekeeda offers engineering video lectures, courses, and tutorials and study material for Diploma and Degree students, at a nominal cost. Furthermore, the company's portal has exceeded 50 million views on YouTube boasting audience all over the world with over three lakh regular viewers. Ekeeda's app is available on iOS and Android providing students with the facility to learn wherever they are.
Ekeeda's courses are developed in collaboration with leading experts in their respective fields, consisting of highly interactive content with animations, videos and appropriate assessment. The company's online programs are suitable for training and continuing professional development to grow and succeed throughout their careers.
Remember, the earning curve is tied to the learning curve. Get enrolled with the Ekeeda to deepen your understanding of a subject and develop career skills.
iocl