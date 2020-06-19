Ekya Schools enables children to be future-ready by imparting life skills; proposes national consensus on online education

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): With the global pandemic of COVID-19 forcing several sectors to undertake several fundamental changes, the educational sector in India is divided over imparting education">online education as a routine for children.

While it is a fact that education">online education can never be an effective replacement for classroom teaching, visionary educational institutions like Bengaluru-based Ekya, are leveraging technology to undertake capacity building of students to prepare them to be future-ready.

"Since inception, Ekya's mission has been to provide technology-rich and immersive learning experiences for our children. Today, our mission becomes even more relevant in the present context. We are engaging students beyond the routine school curriculum through online teaching. We are enabling our students to be prepared for any scenarios that this pandemic may bring in the coming days," said Dr Trishta Ramamurthy, Founder and Managing Director of Ekya Schools and Vice President of CMR Group of Institutions.

Ekya Schools has been conducting virtual classes as well as imparting life skills through online lessons. "The future is here. We have always been guided by our commitment and passion to prepare our children to become change-makers creating positive social change. The world we see as today is in for a major change and we must adapt to changes," emphasized Trishta.

As parents, students, and teachers around the world adapt to the new reality, there is resistance to education">online education methods. Even though opinions may differ on the merits and the demerits of education">online education, there is also a dire need to overcome issues concerning the safety and health of children while implementing social distancing guidelines in the wake of the pandemic.

Even as confusion exists among states and policy-makers on the education">online education model, there is a need to identify a way forward, as the pandemic's impact will be long-lasting.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the suspension of online teaching is not an ideal situation for the education sector. Ekya Schools' model of teaching is the best guide for the policy-makers and the institution is of the view that a national consensus is required on the education">online education model.

The crisis has demonstrated that technology is the game-changer, be it discovering vaccines, working from home, contactless technology, remote support, or ensuring a smooth supply chain. Similarly, technology plays an extremely important role today in the education sector.

"In a rapidly changing world, our children need a learning experience that prepares them for the future," pointed out Trishta. Incidentally, many parents at Ekya are pleased with the method of teaching and the progress achieved by their children. Children as young as six years are now comfortable with online tools and safe in their homes.

"It is really amazing to see the classes in action. Moreover, I feel kids are showing such discipline and professionalism. Kindly let our teachers know that it is empowering to see the kids adopting this new way of interactive learning and sharing," wrote one parent of Ekya Schools student to the school. There are countless other parents out there who feel in a similar manner.

The Union government has been encouraging digital and education">online education with the announcement of TV channels. The National Education Union - the UK's largest teaching union - which has opposed a wider opening of schools, has called for a 'national plan'.

It said this should include 'blended learning' mixing school and internet-based teaching. There is a need for a debate, decision, and a national recovery plan for education in India.

