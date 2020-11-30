Elan Group conferred as 'Developer of the Year - Retail'

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elan Group one of the best known, trusted and fastest growing Real Estate companies in India was recently conferred as the 'Developer of the Year - Retail' at the coveted Realty+ E- Conclave & Excellence Awards - 2020.

Elan Group's flagship project Elan Mercado was also awarded as the 'Iconic project of the Year'.

Elan Group has been a major change factor of the Indian realty scenario taking the commercial real estate to an altogether new level. Elan is continuously developing revolutionary innovations that are powering the next upheaval in the Indian realty industry.

It aims at creating connections between discerning individuals and intelligent spaces to create exciting new prospects. This includes adopting breakthrough innovations, exploring new technologies and researching potential future spaces.



"I would like to dedicate this award to my entire team at Elan Group without whom this would not have been possible. We wish to continue to work efficiently and deliver best-in-class offerings and excellent investment options for our esteemed patrons," said Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group.

Elan Mercado which was adjudged as the 'Iconic Project of the Year' is located in Gurugram. Strategically located bang on NH8 at Sector 80, Gurugram, Elan Mercado is a blend of High-Street Retail, Food Court, Multiplex & Luxury Serviced Apartments, it enjoys connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the proposed metro station.

Its accessibility from the Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway and Southern Peripheral Road makes it a preferred investment option. Residential townships, industrial hubs, corporate lie in the vicinity of Elan Mercado. The dense residential catchment area surrounded by a corporate hub, golf courses makes this project one of the most strategically located projects.

The Realty+ E- Conclave & Excellence Awards - 2020 was organized in association with Exchange4media group and BW Businessworld and the Award was presented by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman, Editor-in-Chief Exchange4media Group & Business World during a gala virtual awards evening.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

