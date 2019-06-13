Residents enjoying Ludo
Elders in senior living communities report higher satisfaction: ASLI study

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 19:13 IST

New Delhi [India] June 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Association of Senior Living India (ASLI) recently conducted a survey which revealed fresh data and observed the trends in senior living.
The core objective of the survey was to understand the variation in mental, physical and social satisfaction of seniors residing in urban cities in comparison to those residing at senior living communities.
The study covered 150 elders across Delhi/NCR and 150 elders living in Ashiana Senior Housing Communities, of which, more than 41 per cent aged 60-69 years with almost equal distribution of both genders. The survey covered four aspects of the quality of life, that is, health, emotional, financial and social life.
"The study has revealed some significant findings and the factors that require to be addressed for the Senior Population that entails healthy physical environment and supporting infrastructure, easy and convenient access to transport, expert and quality healthcare, geriatric care, help for conducting the daily chores and security needs", said Ankur Gupta, Co-Chairman, ASLI - Association of Senior Living India.
Giving significant insights the report indicated that, 49 per cent seniors staying in Senior Living projects have voted for having a very good life, however, only 13 per cent seniors staying outside in Delhi/NCR said they have a very good lifestyle.
Seniors who are staying in Delhi NCR are much more prone to society caused anxieties and family feuds, which eventually reflects on their health and cause behavior pattern leading to more depression and blue moods. In such circumstances, stress often leads to health degradation causing lack of energy, poor concentration, and less sleep.
Furthermore, the reports signify that 32 per cent of seniors in the senior living community is very satisfied with the health. However, when it comes to normal group housing, only 7 per cent of senior citizens are very satisfied.
Looking at the financial comfort, the report said that 60 per cent seniors in one of the senior living project, which is Ashiana, have indicated their financial comfort as they have enough money for their daily needs. However, while assessing the seniors living outside the communities it was found only 25 per cent of seniors completely agreed to have enough money for their daily needs.
Moreover, 99 per cent of senior citizens staying in senior living community has admitted that they are in safe zone while only 14 per cent of seniors staying in Delhi/NCR has voted for same.
The study reflects those residing in senior living projects find themselves safer and living in a comparatively healthy environment. Whereas seniors staying in Delhi NCR do not feel safe and often live in a compromised physical environment due to increased pollution and city chaos.
Besides seniors living in such communities are more active, amiable and find their lives more meaningful. Away from family issues, they spend their time in daily fitness activities, fulfilling hobbies which were once given backseat due to a hectic life. The findings also show that the senior living lifestyle of the communities has brought breakthrough improvements in quality of life for seniors; they are comparatively less dependent on medicines, high on life and stress-free.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

