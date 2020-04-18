Elecon Group donates Rs 11 lakh towards CM Fund to fight COVID-19 pandemic

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] April 18 (ANI/News Wire Gujarat): Elecon Group CMD, Prayasvin B Patel has donated Rs 11 lakh to the CM Fund to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, relief and rehabilitation work.

Also, Elecon Group has partnered with the District Collector's Office to distribute food and grocery kits among the vulnerable people.

Over 1,000 grocery kits have been distributed under the able guidance of Prayasvin B Patel and Mrs. Taruna P Patel. The grocery bag includes 10kg wheat flour floor, 5kg rice, 1 kg, dal, 1 kg sugar and 1 kg salt. Lunch and Dinner were also provided to the needy people at Vasad, Chikhodra and Bevda Villages.

Prayasvin Patel, Chairman and MD, Elecon Engineering Ltd, said: "Government of India and Gujarat Government have taken all possible steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. We, as a responsible corporate, are committed to supporting all the efforts of the government in fighting this pandemic."

Elecon Group will continue to support relief rehabilitation work with the help of local administration and NGOs.

