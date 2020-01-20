Elecrama 2020: Schneider Electric showcases its portfolio of sustainable and digital solutions for the new world of electricity

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, is at the 14th edition of Elecrama 2020, the largest congregation of power sector ecosystem in the country.
Committed towards powering and digitising the economy, the company will be showcasing its state-of-the-art technologies across segments such as Connected Grid, Smart City, MMM, Transportation, Residential, Real Estate, Data Centre, Hotels, Healthcare, WWW, Manufacturing, HR, and Services.
For the very first time, as a part of Elecrama 2020, Schneider Electric will also be organising a Thought Leadership Theatre (TLT).
With TED-style talks and panel discussions, the TLT will showcase discussions with Schneider Electric global and India leaders along with industry experts around critical issues including Cybersecurity, Circular Economy, Digital Buildings, Sustainability, Workforce of the Future, Connected Homes and more.
Through these sessions, the company aims to provide insights into emerging technologies, innovation, climate crisis. It will also help understand the impact of digitisation on the economy and the new world of electricity.
"It is great to be able to showcase Schneider Electric's powerful portfolio for energy management and automation solutions with a significant segment of the electrical energy ecosystem in the country. Sustainability underpins our work and we hope to inspire the industry with this message here at Elecrama 2020," said Anil Chaudhry, Zone President and Managing Director, Schneider Electric - India, while sharing his excitement at being part of Elecrama.
Here are some good reasons to visit Schneider Electric at Elecrama
* You will learn about 15 plus critical industry challenges and gain insights from more than 20 Schneider Electric leaders.
* At the Thought Leadership Theatre, you will discover your roadmap through an All-Electric World, witness breakthrough innovations and cutting-edge technologies in energy management and automation.
Agenda for the Thought Leadership Theatre:
January 18
12:00 PM - Meaningful purpose is built into the DNA of work at Schneider Electric
02:00 PM - Workforce of the future: Building a robust charter for business success
03:00 PM - Decade of Action: Building a Digital Blueprint for Sustainability
January 19
12:00 PM - Are productivity and cutting edge technology closely linked? Using big data analytics to enhance efficiency and productivity
02:00 PM - Energy Promoting Livelihood
January 20
11:00 AM - Building Machines for the new Digital Economy - TeSys Island and Modicon M262
12:00 PM - The Future of Homes, connected Homes
01:00 PM - Switchboard of the Future
02:00 PM - From OT to the Cloud: Cybersecuring the transition
03:00 PM - Climate change, an energy issue tackled through technology
04:00 PM - Using AI for Predictive Maintenance
January 21
11:00 AM - Making the Grid Green for a new world of Energy
01:00 PM - Making Energy Easy to Understand
02:30 PM - Digitising Power Reliability
03:00 PM - Buildings of the Future
04:00 PM - Addressing Energy Dilemma with efficient data centers
January 22
12:00 PM - Wellbeing, Diversity, and Inclusion-Creating an inspiring place of work
