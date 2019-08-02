Print Riot look from Forever 21 x Grazia's exclusive collection
Elevate your fashion quotient with Forever 21 X Grazia's exclusively curated collection

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Forever 21, your go-to fashion destination from Los Angeles, part of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Pvt Ltd announces their latest collaboration with the country's most sought after fashion powerhouse, Grazia.
A result of a confluence of the best fashion brains at Forever 21 India HQ and Grazia India's Editor, Mehernaaz Dhondy, the collection showcases hand-picked Forever 21 looks that have been curated exclusively for you. Taking inspiration from major global runways trends, Forever 21 X Grazia's curated collection is an ode to today's chic Indian woman.
Available exclusively from the 2nd of August 2019, the curated collection comes just in time to sort out your wardrobe dilemmas. Count on Forever 21 X Grazia's curated collection to flaunt your A-game with 20 stylishly fashionable looks.
Make an unforgettable statement with a monochrome belt-bag from the "Varsity Rule" look. Fashion is an amalgamation of style and comfort, and what better way to define this statement with the plaid belt-bag strapped over your waist. Fill this up with your night-out essentials such as phone, make-up, and cash for a hassle-free outing experience. For a more en-vogue look, strap the belt-bag across your shoulder.
Shine bright this monsoon with the "Hello Sunshine" curation. Slip into a gorgeous mustard cut-out dress for an effortlessly stunning look! Don't forget to couple this with a beige crochet bag lined with fringes for an added boho effect.
Say yes to the "Print Riot" look! priced at Rs 3,999/, the urban look encompassing of an easy-to-slip into the yellow and white striped jumpsuit, animal printed sneakers and a beige crochet bag.
The Forever 21 X Grazia curated collection houses a variety of looks perfect for any occasion such Island Blues, Flower Power, Not So Basic, That 70s Show, Go Graphic, High Utility, Sundowner Chic, Holiday Hangover, Costal Gal, The Hero Tee, Sporty Chic, Shore Front and Hybrid Play. The collection also hosts trendy looks for men such as Stripe Overload, Stick to basics and Skater Boy.
Each look from the Forever 21 X Grazia's curated collection comes equipped with handpicked apparels, footwear and accessories put together to help you flaunt a runway-worthy look.
Welcome August in style with Forever 21 X Grazia's exclusively curated collection! Get your hands on the a la mode collection today.
