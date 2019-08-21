Tree Plantation by Elite Foundation
Elite Foundation NGO strives to make India greener

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a rapid scale of urbanisation, degraded air quality, and climate change, tree plantation is the only saviour. Leading environment NGO, Elite Foundation understands the need of the hour and has taken in its stride to make India a greener place by initiating tree plantation drive pan India.
The organisation has pledged to plant ten crore trees across India. The campaign that kick-started in July 2019, has already planted more than 20 lakh trees in 20 districts of Rajasthan within a month.
Elite Foundation NGO aims to take the campaign ahead, targeting a total of 8000 Panchayats in Rajasthan and then move across other states in the country. The NGO is also planting ten million livelihood fruit trees with a motto to stop farmers' migration to urban areas, to seek livelihood and support farmers and tribal communities to generate sustainable livelihoods to thousands of families.
"We have all heard the famous saying 'You're sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago', and this is the core value of Elite Foundation. Our main aim is to create awareness and sensitize people about the value and importance of our environment, environmental issues and its adverse impact on our lives. We wish to empower people to contribute to a sustainable and green world. We are covering the whole of Rajasthan at present and plan to enter many more states by the end of the year. I think the greatest service which can be rendered to any country, is to add a useful plant to its culture and we hope many people come and join us in this initiative", said Virendra Agarwal, Founder Human Rights, and Elite Foundation.
Elite Foundation works pan-India and metro cities like Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Lucknow, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Mysore, Guwahati, etc.
They work with individuals, corporate houses, educational or non-educational institutions, social groups and communities, NGOs, social entrepreneurs or just about anyone who is interested in bringing a positive change in the society and the environment.
Besides Virendra Agarwal, the strong team behind Elite Foundation includes Co-Founder Member, Sunil Malkani. The advisory board consists of highly esteemed dignitaries such as Major General GD Bakshi (SM, VSM), Dr Sohail Ayub - M Tech Ph D Environmental Engineering, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, Z H College of Engineering and Technology, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, Dr Pushpendra Kumar Sharma - Associate Professor, School of Civil Engineering, LPU, Jalandhar and Mamta Saxena - Additional Director General (NAD), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

