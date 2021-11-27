Elixir Foundation commemorates 'World Children's Day 2021' in partnership with UNICEF India at Gujarat Science City

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI/ATK): More than 150 children from across the state celebrated the World Children's Day 2021 event held at Gujarat Science City on 20th November, Saturday.

The event was organized by Elixir Foundation, in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology, Gujarat Science City, UNICEF India and Gujarat Youth Forum.

Speaking on the occasion, Moira Dawa, Communication, Advocacy and Partnership Specialist, UNICEF India said, "As per Census 2011, nearly 30% of Gujarat's population of 60 million aged 10-24 years i.e. 17.8 million. Investing in children & young people to achieve a more equitable, just and sustainable world for all is at the heart of UNICEF's mandate".



Popular Actor and Theatre Artist Netri Trivedi stressed on the importance of mental well-being of children. Trivedi said, "Children have impactful minds and are in a critical stage of development. We need to empower them to be changemakers".



As a part of the celebration, a special children-led workshop was organized by students of Riverside School which focused on developing life skills such as team-work, coordination, patience, and strategy-building for children.

The day saw young speakers like Aarya Chavda, a 12-year-old illustrator and author who shared her journey of environmental and heritage preservation in Ahmedabad, Rehan, 14-year-old community educator shared his experience of crusading against local environmental pollution and Mishty Thakker, a 17-year-old social entrepreneur from Vadodara who raised funds for ration kits and medical supplies during the pandemic as a part of the young change-makers talk series.

Samriddhi Vaghela, 13 year old from Sheth CN English Medium School said that her experience of social isolation and loneliness during the pandemic and shared the importance of prioritizing both mental and physical health in a pandemic like situation. She was speaking on the topic 'What Does an Ideal World Look Like' as a part of the roundtable discussion with children.

On World Children's Day Celebration Madhish Parikh, Founder of Elixir Foundation said, "It was an empowering experience to listen to young minds that have come from across the state and they presented their views and hopes of a post COVID world. They deserved to be recognised, empowered and celebrated".

The closing ceremony saw the lighting up of the Earth Dome at Science City as a part of the UNICEF's global 'Go Blue' campaign.

Elixir Foundation is a youth initiative by the President Award winners of the Government of India that works to unleash the true potential of young people across India by engaging them in community services.

