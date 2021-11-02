Elon Mask tops world's richest list with over USD 300bn net worth

Washington [US], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Elon Musk, founder of US companies Tesla and SpaceX, has hit the world's record high in terms of the volume of his assets, which on Monday exceeded $300 billion, making him the first person to reach this spot, according to the Forbes Billionaires ranking.



As of now, Musk's fortune is estimated at $309.7 billion. It saw a sharp increase last week due to a hike in Tesla shares, driven by its deal with car rental company Hertz for the sale of 100,000 Tesla cars.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos ranks second with over $193 billion. (ANI/Sputnik)

