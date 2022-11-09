Elon Musk's net worth drops below USD 200 billion as Tesla shares slump

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): Elon Musk's net worth has dropped below USD 200 billion as investors dumped Tesla's shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world's most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter, reported Reuters.

So far this year, data showed that Tesla shares have declined over 50 per cent.



Over the past five sessions, they slid nearly 15 per cent.

In other news, the billionaire reportedly sold 19.5 million Tesla shares on Tuesday worth a little below USD 4 billion.

The sales of shares in his electric vehicle company came days after he formally took over the microblogging social media platform Twitter. (ANI)

