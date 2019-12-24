Elpro City Square Mall brings in Christmas joy with 'The City Festival'

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The City Festival at Elpro City Square Mall, Chinchwad, Pune, ended on a high and joyful note with two days of fun-filled activities. Joining the celebrations were thousands of happy faces which doubled the festive joy.

The mall was buzzing with a unique themed celebration of "Global Christmas" an eclectic music, food, lots of fun along with games and shopping. Everybody immersed themselves in the Yuletide spirit and had a jolly good time.

A record-breaking number of visitors attended the festival on December 21 and 22. All of them were enthralled with highly engaging activities and a lot of memories were captured in the pictures that visitors clicked around the huge Christmas tree and festive decor.

The City Festival had star performances - laugh-out-loud at the stand-up act by Samay Raina and Vipul Goyal. Live performances by two famous bands - Kabir cafe Live and Lakshya Bhatnagar, Malang and Fiddle Craft definitely had the energy raise to another level and the atmosphere was full of fun and frolic. All performances were received a huge round of applause, leaving visitors wanting for more.

"We are delighted to see so many happy faces at The City Festival. Through this two-day extravaganza, kids and families got an opportunity to engage in some fun-filled activities and spend some quality and entertaining time together," said Deepak Kumar, Chairman, and MD, Elpro International Ltd.

"It was a privilege to provide Pimpri-Chinchwad shoppers a special experience that surely bought in a festive cheer. We look forward to entertain and engage our patrons with more such fun-filled events in the future as well and make Elpro City Square a destination of choice for all things special," he added.

Celebrations have just started at Elpro City Square mall. Coming up next is 'Global Santa Parade' on December 25.

Elpro City Square Mall at Chinchwad is built to cater to all for all entertainment, delicious food and latest fashion needs under a single roof.

The mall is spread across 8.5 lakh square feet with renowned brands from around the globe such as Shoppers Stop, INOX, Max Fashion, Marks and Spencer's, Reliance Smart, Reliance Digital, KFC, Malaka Spice, McDonald's, Burger King, KFC amongst others.

A lot of unique options for food, cinema, entertainment, and shopping awaits to welcome all only at Elpro City Square Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

