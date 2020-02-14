Elpro join hands with Shiksha Seva Foundation to empower girl child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elpro International Ltd. which has Elpro City Square Mall as well as Elpro International School under its umbrella recently tied up with Shiksha Seva Foundation with the objective of supporting education and well-being of underprivileged children, especially girls, as its CSR initiative.

This initiative aims at donating funds to provide a safe and nurturing environment where children can access education, nutrition and healthcare. Elpro will be educating around 50 girls under this initiative.

The highlight of this CSR initiative by Elpro also ensured enthusiastic participation and involvement of its employees by organizing a funfair. Children from Shiksha Seva Foundation were invited as special guests at this funfair where they were treated with great food, games, music, dance and gifts.

While a number of brands are mostly concentrating on their sales figures, Elpro is constantly working to provide a platform to help the society and spread awareness about various social issues. Elpro through this initiative aims at putting out a powerful statement of what they stand for in an often cynical business world.

"As a responsible corporate, we have been continuously evolving at the CSR front and devising action-based solutions to bring in a societal change along with our customer-centric initiatives. We are delighted to partner with Shiksha Seva Foundation on this project to educate and empower the girl child. We believe in contributing towards the growth of the society and our initiatives towards the same are a priority," said Deepak Kumar - Chairman and MD, Elpro International Ltd.

"Girl education has always been extremely close to my heart and it resonates with the entire Elpro family. It is our responsibility to ensure that good Education is imparted to those who contribute not only to the growth of their homes and families but to the growth of an entire nation," added Dr Amrita Vohra, Director Principal, Elpro International School.

"UNICEF has very rightly termed Girl education as a lifeline to development. I am extremely happy to partner with Shiksha for this wonderful cause. It is an honour to be able to contribute and as always we remain steadfast in our commitment of service to society," further added Dr Vohra.

The idea behind Elpro's CSR initiative was to get a chance to brighten the lives of the less privileged girl students and children and bring a smile on their faces. Through initiatives like these, Elpro, which has always been at the forefront of serving the society in its own distinctive way along with providing a one-stop destination for fun, food and family entertainment is taking forward a vision of giving back to the society.

With a tie-up with the Shiksha Seva Foundation, Elpro achieved what it hoped with the idea of sending ripples of kindness far and wide.

