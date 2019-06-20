Swetabh Pathak, Co-founder, Elucidata
Elucidata expanding aggressively in India

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 14:38 IST

New Delhi [India] June 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Elucidata, the data science start-up focused on making better drugs, faster, has announced its plans to double its workforce by 2019. The company has already begun ramping up its India operations.
Additionally, as part of its global expansion strategy, Elucidata has hired two senior leaders; Sony Kadvan as Vice President, Engineering and Jim Martin as Vice President, Business and Market Development.
Launched in 2015 by IIT Bombay and MIT graduate Abhishek Jha and IIT Delhi alumnus Swetabh Pathak, Elucidata uses data science to reduce the time taken to discover life-saving drugs, impacting human lives significantly.
The company's flagship platform 'Polly', a cloud-based, integrated biomedical data platform, helps analyze, visualize, interpret and share vast amounts of omics datasets - from 1000s of patients, 1,000,000s of samples, 21,000 genes, 10,000 small molecules, and 30,000 proteins - to generate insights.
The start-up has raised USD 1.7 million in seed funding led by Hyperplane Venture Capital and prominent angels last year. It currently has offices in Delhi and Bangalore, India, as well as Cambridge, Massachusetts and San Francisco.
"Data led to drug discovery is a USD 180 billion opportunities worldwide. We are one of the few startups in this space with real customers and traction. We have the tools to disrupt traditional models of data analysis in drug discovery. Our journey began in Cambridge, MA with support from some of the best minds in omics. It continues with the hiring of leaders in the US and India to drive our growth", said Swetabh Pathak, Co-founder, Elucidata.
Over the past three years, Elucidata has partnered with over 50 organizations, spanning biopharma, biotechnology, academic and non-profit research organizations. Some of its clients include Pfizer and top universities like MIT, Yale, and Princeton.
In response to increased demand for use of its Polly platform for advanced omics analysis, Elucidata plans to hire engineers, bioinformaticians, sales professionals and "disease experts" who can understand how a disease works at the molecular level.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:10 IST

iocl