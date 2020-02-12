Emajor, the new way forward for talent management

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (NewsVoir/ANI): Bollywood lyricist Manoj Muntashir">Manoj Muntashir and Friday Filmworks backed music talent management agency Emajor promotes high-performance oriented and aspiring artists from the music industry.

Emajor, a talent management agency located in Mumbai, is dedicated to accelerate the musical careers for artists in the film playback and live performance industry. The talent management house is a wing of Friday Filmworks, a multi-media production house.

"It is a feeling of pride and delight to be at the core of an organization like Emajor that boosts the talent of the country," said Manoj Muntashir">Manoj Muntashir.

Manoj Muntashir">Manoj Muntashir has won numerous best lyricist awards. He has penned down many hits and famous Bollywood songs such as Mere Rashke Qamar from Badshaho (2018), Tere Sang Yaara from the film Rustom (2016), Galliyan from the film Ek Villain (2015) and many more.

As he collaborates with Friday Filmworks, producers of iconic Bollywood films like A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, etc. they aim to elevate the careers of promising artists in the live and playback industry.

Emajor has signed up promising artists like Rupali Jagga, Aman Trikha and LV Revanth, some of the finest talents in the Indian music industry, ready to contribute to the creative industry. Rupali Jagga, the social-media starlet is Emajor's first signing.

Her mesmerizing style and thumping performances have brought her in the limelight. Aman Trikha, a disciple of Hindustani classical music has now stunned all with his musical brilliance in the world of playback singing. LV Revanth, a fine-spun singer from South India who rose to national fame after winning Indian Idol 9 is now associated with Emajor.

Emajor intents at channelising the talent of the country by providing a holistic approach and industry know-how. The agency is all excited to drive the musical talents of artists to the peak of their careers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

