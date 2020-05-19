Embassy Group brings together a consortium of corporates to support students appearing for the SSLC exams

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] May 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate company, has partnered with a consortium of its corporate occupiers to support students taking their SSLC examinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a part of its Embassy Corporate Connect initiative to aid and equip various sections of society with the necessary resources during the crisis, Embassy Group and its partners have invested over Rs 65 lakhs to provide sanitizers each day of the SSLC exams to ensure the safety of students in Karnataka.

Embassy has procured, stored, packaged and will distribute the entire stock of hand sanitizers to 8.48 lakh students, prior to the scheduled SSLC exams. With the examinations being conducted across 2,897 centres in Karnataka, the sanitizers will be couriered and distributed to 204 BEO offices.

"With the SSLC examinations beginning soon, we wanted to ensure that every student had nothing to fear in terms of their own health and safety. We are extremely pleased to be able to step up and augment the Department of Public Instructions' efforts to ensure that students will be able to smoothly sit their exams. We are also grateful to our corporate partners, L&T, AXA and Cerner for joining us to collaboratively see this initiative through," said Aditya Virwani, Chief Operating Officer, Embassy Group.

"During this unprecedented time, containing the spread of the COVID-19 has become a priority and it will take all of our efforts to do so. We must all do our bit in coming to the aid of the most vulnerable. Cerner has been keen to do our part in supporting actions taken to fight against this pandemic - we were approached by Embassy to join them in collaboratively giving back to the society during this time. We have already pledged our aid and invite other corporates to do so," added a representative from Cerner, Embassy's partner in CSR healthcare initiatives.

"To support the ongoing endeavors in fighting COVID-19 pandemic, AXA XL in India have provided over 300 liters of hand sanitizers as a basic preventive measure for approximately 56,000 students, who will be appearing for Karnataka board exams in the upcoming months," said a representative from AXA XL.

Under the Embassy Corporate Connect program, the group has provided more than 4,56,000 meals to healthcare workers, daily wage earners, migrant workers and their families across Bengaluru and in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

In addition to providing rations and meals to those in need, Embassy has initiated hydration points across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Noida and Pune to support the over 2,00,000 strong police forces of those cities as they work night and day to contain the spread of the virus and enforce the nation-wide lock-down.

The group has provided hand sanitizers, disposable protective masks and nutritional snacks for the task forces in these cities.

Over the last 9 years, the group has actively nurtured over 86 Government schools in Bengaluru and approached the Department for Public Instruction to identify ways in which support could continue to be extended during this challenging period.

As a part of its overall Corporate Connect Program, Embassy has partnered with 20 corporates for 34 projects with the belief that collaboration leads to greater impact.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

