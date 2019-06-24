Embassy Group
Embassy Group

Embassy Group's NRI Perception ranks first in the Industry

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 15:08 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Embassy Group, India's leading real estate developer, has been ranked first in NRI Perception in the Annual Brand Perception Audit Report by Track2Realty, an independent research venture recently.
Embassy Group has been accredited as the brand performer of the year with its second position on the brand leadership index; it has made a giant leap as the 2nd best brand in the super luxury residential sector.
Embassy Commercial improved its brand score to an all-time high backed by the recent successful REIT listing, and retains the top position in the Hospitality segment, according to the comprehensive survey conducted on the real estate sector.
"Recognition from the Industry is a testament to our hard work and foresight in building our diversified portfolio encompassing all businesses of real estate - commercial, residential, industrial and hospitality. We are very happy to see Embassy as a key contributor to the Real Estate Industry in India, having strengthened consumer confidence from global investors and customers around the world", said Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director, Embassy Group.
Embassy Residential's focus on market exploration, choice of locations, superior quality, financial discipline, governance, timely delivery and customer relationships have been the Embassy's ethos across all projects. It has been successful in striking a chord with the NRIs globally by consistently redefining residential spaces with differentiated offerings that are at par with International standards.
Embassy Group's focus on innovation and digital transformation in the ultra-luxury segment has also increased interest from customers overseas.
"Over the last decade, we have seen a gradual shift in consumer aspirations as customers today are well informed, connected, and influenced by the pace and ideas of developed countries. Their perception of luxury is evolved and transformed. We at Embassy, have been consistently striving to design and deliver customized products in the luxury and ultra-luxury residential space. To see that Embassy has been ranked high on luxury housing and NRI perception in this extensive research, summarizes our quintessential offerings, client relationships and brand leadership", said Reeza Sebastian, President - Residential Business - Embassy Group.
The results were based on independent brand research and market intelligence and conclusively attested that the Embassy Group along with other leading realty brands has adapted to regulatory compliances and changing market dynamics. This is primarily attributed to the brand's professionalism and compliance with standards that have defined its leadership status.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

iocl