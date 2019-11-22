The NCDs will be listed on wholesale debt market of BSE Ltd
The NCDs will be listed on wholesale debt market of BSE Ltd

Embassy Office Parks REIT places series one tranche two NCDs

ANI | Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:57 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Embassy Office Parks, India's first listed real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest in Asia by area, said on Friday it has successfully priced and allotted by way of a private placement Rs 650 crore of rupee-denominated, listed, rated, secured, redeemable and non-convertible debentures (NCDs).
The NCDs will be listed on wholesale debt market of BSE Ltd. The NCDs (series one tranche two) carry a face value of Rs 10 lakh with a yield of 9.05 per cent and will mature in June 2022 (co-terminus with maturity date of series one tranche one NCDs.
The transaction is in line with the overall financing plan disclosed in the final offer document of March 27 in relation to the initial public offering of units that Embassy Office Parks REIT had filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
On April 23, the debenture committee of the board had approved the issue of NCDs aggregating Rs 3,650 crore in two tranches. Of this, allotment of the first tranche totalling Rs 3,000 crore was completed on May 3.
Embassy Office Parks, a joint venture between Blackstone and realty firm Embassy group, is a leading developer of commercial real estate. REIT is an investment tool that owns and operates rent-yielding real estate assets. It allows individual investors to make an investment in this platform and earn income.
Embassy REIT comprises 25 million square feet of completed and operational commercial properties across India.
With 8 million square feet of on-campus development in the pipeline, the total portfolio spans 33 million square feet across seven Grade A office parks and four city centre office buildings in best performing office markets of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune and the National Capital Region.
The portfolio is home to over 165 blue chip corporate occupiers and comprises 75 buildings with strategic amenities including two completed hotels, two under-construction hotels and a 100 megawatt solar park that supplies renewable energy to park tenants.
(ANI)

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 14:16 IST

NORD Drivesystems expands facility in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): NORD Drivesystems today announced the expansion of its current facility at Hinjewadi, Pune.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:48 IST

RBI appoints advisory panel to assist administrator of DHFL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday appointed a three-member advisory committee to assist R Subramaniakumar, the former Managing Director and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank who recently took over the administrator for Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:36 IST

FieldAssist, a leading sales automation platform crossed the USD...

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Riding on the wave of a technological revolution in India, SaaS platforms have evolved significantly creating a positive impact in all kinds of businesses.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:29 IST

Government e-Marketplace signs MoU with government of NCT Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has entered into a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi to facilitate buyer organisations with market-based procurement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:28 IST

CREDAI-MCHI property 2019 expo kicks off in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 29th CREDAI-MCHI Property Exhibition kicked off in a grand fashion on November 21.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:05 IST

Bank of Baroda denies allegations of corruption in South Africa...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Bank of Baroda (BoB) has denied allegations by British Labour Party politician that the bank facilitated corruption in South Africa under the rule of former President Jacob Zuma.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 11:07 IST

Sri Lanka election result increases policy uncertainty: Fitch

Hong Kong, Nov 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka's presidential election significantly increases policy uncertainty and could prompt loosening that exacerbates fiscal weaknesses and a rollback of reforms, according to Fitch Ratings.

Read More

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 10:22 IST

Equities downbeat on trade worries, Nifty IT down by over 2 pc

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices were in the negative terrain during early hours on Friday amid persistent global concerns over the US-China trade deal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:13 IST

Secure Your Trekking Journey Against Mishaps With Trek Cover...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Adventure travel in India has seen a significant increase in the recent past, and while these activities may get your adrenaline pumping, you can't ignore the associated risks.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:05 IST

India's leading PR firm ICCPL launches Mumbai operations

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt Ltd (ICCPL), a leading name in public relations sector and amongst the top PR firms in India has recently announced its Mumbai operations.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:04 IST

Jigsaw Academy's full-time Data Science Program ranked number 2 in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jigsaw Academy's full-time 'Postgraduate Diploma in Data Science' program has been ranked number 2 among the 'Top 10 Full-Time Data Science Courses in India - 2019' by Analytics India Magazine (AIM) with an overall rating of 4.77 on 5.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 18:02 IST

Puranik Builders files fresh IPO papers with SEBI, plans to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Realty firm Puranik Builders has filed fresh papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise about Rs 1,000 crore through its initial share sale.

Read More
iocl