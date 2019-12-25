Emerging business capital - Surat all set to host 4th edition of BNI business conclave to be held between January 11-12, 2020
ANI | Updated: Dec 25, 2019 16:08 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a> (Gujarat) [India] Dec 25 (ANI): Scheduled on January 11 and 12, at Platinum Hall, Sarsana, <a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a>, Gujarat, <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> keeps on getting bigger every year. The fourth edition of the <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> is going to be absolutely outstanding in terms of the magnitude of business transacted.<br />The <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> comprises of a business exhibition, expert talks, open networking forums, business master-class, and entertainment - and this year it expects a footfall of 12,000 plus entrepreneurs.<br />The theme for this conclave will be- '<a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a>- India's Emerging Business Capital!' Through this theme, it will showcase and focus <a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a> City as a hub of various industries like textiles, diamonds, engineering, manufacturing, and trading.<br /><a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> is aiming to highlight the amazing business spirit of <a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a> city through a grand promotional and brand building campaign. The fastest-growing city in the world, one of the richest cities of India, diamond hub, textile hub, industrial hub- surat, India's emerging business capital.<br />The motive of <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> conclave<br /><a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> is a day filled with networking, business and growth, with a footfall of over 12,000 plus legit business owners and decision-makers and it's a chance to rub shoulders with the best of the best from a number of different industries. There will be an interaction, with established and allied individuals from the field of business, corporate, social and entertainment.<br />Objective oriented networking with the industry leaders and the premium business decision-makers of surat city thereby generating business leads. The conclave aims to provide a unique and complete business experience to all delegates.<br />Highlights of <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> 2020<br />* Business Exhibition<br />* Expert Speakers<br />* Business Master-class<br />* Networking Forums<br />* Over 3000 Delegates from <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> chapters outside <a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a><br />Business Exhibition<br /><a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a> is about making and breaking records. This year 130 plus exhibitors from across the country will be displaying their business products and services in the conclave. Stay tuned for the most amazing business exhibition of the year.<br />Speakers at <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a><br />The star speakers at the conclave on 11th January 2020 are:<br />1. Divya Jain: Head-Operations at Safexpress Pvt Ltd<br />2. Gautam Khetrpal: Transformational Speaker/Host/Trainer/Entrepreneur<br />3. Bhavesh Bhatia: Founder of Sunrise candles<br />4. Bharat Daga: Executive Director Pune<br />And the star speakers at the conclave on 12th January 2020 are:<br />1) Ujjwal Patni: Top Indian author, motivational speaker, leadership coach, seminar speaker, and corporate trainer<br />2) C K Kumarvel: Co-founder of Groom India Salon & Spa Pvt Ltd, the brand that owns India's No 1 salon chain "Naturals"<br />3) Meena Srinivasan: <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> Executive Director of Chennai Region<br />These amazing speakers will set the stage for a wonderful knowledge sharing at <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> 2020.<br />Visitors at <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a><br /><a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=Surat">Surat</a> is a family of 1550 plus business owners. Along with all <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> members, over 3000 members are attending <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> conclave from all over the country. All the leading organizations, social clubs, foundations, NGO's, government agencies, associations, and samaj have confirmed their attendance in <a href="/search?query=BNI">BNI</a> <a href="/search?query=business conclave">business conclave</a> 2020.<br />This story is provided by News Wire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)<br /></p>